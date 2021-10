Off Track

MTA finances in precarious state: NYS Comptroller

It’s a bad trip ahead.

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) may have weathered financial disaster instigated by the Covid-pandemic but still faces significant fiscal challenges in the coming years, according to a new report by New York State Comptroller Thomas P. DiNapoli.

Released on September 28, DiNapoli’s annual report on the MTA’s finances details how a combination of higher spending, winding down of federal aid, lower ridership levels, extreme weather, potential service reductions and other factors will create escalating challenges with limited time for the agency to solve them.

“The MTA is the engine that drives New York City’s economy and it is running on borrowed time,” DiNapoli said. “It has so far survived the worst crisis in its history by covering budgets with massive federal aid. The MTA and its funding partners face tough choices on challenges that can turn into emergencies if not dealt with promptly.”

The agency plans to close significant budget gaps ($4.8 billion in 2021, $2.9 billion in 2022, $2.5 billion in 2023, $2.8 billion in 2024 and $3.3 billion in 2025) predominantly through the use of $10.5 billion in one-shot federal assistance, the report said.

When federal aid runs out in 2025, the MTA plans to balance its budget through more than $1 billion of deficit financing, which DiNapoli termed a “dangerous practice of long-term borrowing to pay for short-term needs” like cleaning and maintenance.

Of greater concern, if the MTA is not able to execute its plans to manage budget risks through savings and revenue measures, it will begin using borrowed funds a year earlier, in 2024, the report said.

DiNapoli cautioned against the use of such practices, which, when used on a recurring basis, become unsustainable, he said. Borrowing to cover operational costs runs the risk of reducing funds for the MTA’s badly-needed capital investments, DiNapoli wrote.

Additional federal support in Congress’ proposed infrastructure bill could help alleviate the debt burden by allowing the MTA to borrow less. In addition to planned capital funding, timely implementation of the congestion pricing program could bring more riders and funding to the system and reduce ever-increasing traffic congestion, DiNapoli said.

Among its findings, the report noted that:

MTA expects revenue to remain relatively flat from 2021 to 2025 when federal funds are included.

Not counting projected fare hikes, MTA assumes fare revenue will increase 4 percent annually between 2022 and 2025 from increased ridership, but the 2025 level would still be 14 percent below 2019.

Congestion pricing is expected to bring in more than $1 billion per year, which would support $15 billion in new debt capacity for the 2020-2024 program, but the revenue is not expected until 2023.

MTA’s debt burden will stay high as the pandemic’s impact recedes, consuming 21 percent of all revenue in 2023 through 2025. By 2031, debt service is projected to cost the MTA $4.1 billion, which is $1.4 billion more than in 2020.

MTA’s operational and maintenance positions are understaffed, causing declines in service. Weekday subways delivered just 89 percent of scheduled service in Aug. 2021, down from 96 percent in Aug. 2020.

“Bringing riders back, protecting against extreme weather and maximizing new sources of revenue are all challenges the MTA needs to address before emergency federal funds dry up in 2025,” said DiNapoli. “After that, the MTA faces enormous budget shortfalls that could harm the regional economy with no easy solutions.”

To view the full report, please visit bit.ly/2ZxKWC6.