NYS joins suit against Trump’s national emergency

New York State Attorney General Letitia James filed a lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California challenging President Trump’s declaration of a national emergency in a bid to build a wall at the Mexican border, and his attempt to divert funding appropriated by Congress for other purposes.

The complaint alleges that Trump’s emergency declaration and diversion of funds is unconstitutional and otherwise unlawful.

Joining in filing the lawsuit are the Attorneys General of California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Hawaii, Illinois, Maine, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, Oregon, and Virginia.

The states seek to block the Trump administration’s emergency declaration, unauthorized construction of the border wall and any illegal diversion of Congressionally-appropriated funds.

The suit points out that unlawful southern border entries are at their lowest point in twenty-years, immigrants are less likely than native-born citizens to commit crimes and illegal drugs are more likely to come through official ports of entry.

“Declaring a National Emergency when one does not exist is immoral and illegal,” said James in a statement. “Diverting necessary funds from real emergencies, crime-fighting activities, and military construction projects usurps Congressional power and will hurt Americans across the country. We will not stand for this abuse of power and will fight using every tool at our disposal.”