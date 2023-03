NYPD overtime nearly doubled: City Comptroller

No accountability.

The New York Police Department (NYPD) will nearly double its overtime pay budget in Fiscal Year 2023, according to a new analysis by City Comptroller Brad Lander.

“Over the past decade, NYPD overtime has grown without any regard for what’s in the budget agreed upon by the Mayor and the City Council – and with no accountability for overspending each year by hundreds of millions of dollars,” said Lander.

Through February 2023, NYPD has spent $472 million on uniformed overtime, already exceeding its $374 million budget for FY 2023 by $98 million.

The Comptroller’s Office projects that NYPD uniformed overtime will reach approximately $740 million in FY 2023, nearly double the amount budgeted.

It would mark the third fiscal year in a row that the NYPD spent nearly doubled its overtime budget, Lander said.

On March 20, Lander released a budget snapshot of the overtime cost overruns by city agencies. The city’s total overtime expenditures increased over the last decade by more than $700 million, from $1.46 billion in Fiscal Year 2013 to $2.22 billion in Fiscal Year 2022, the analysis said.

In FY 2022, the city overspent its overtime budget by 93 percent.

The NYPD’s uniformed officer overtime costs make up the largest share of the city’s overtime over-spending, the analysis said.

In addition, the NYPD’s overspending on overtime has grown dramatically in recent years.

Over the past decade, actual NYPD overtime costs averaged $581 million, approximately 29 percent higher than the average budgeted amount of $449 million.

Despite a significant increase in NYPD headcount between Fiscal Years 2015 and 2019, overtime costs did not decrease over those years, but continued to rise, the analysis said. At other uniformed agencies, such as the FDNY, overtime costs can decrease as headcount increases.

“If New York City had unlimited cash, it would be lovely to allow teachers unlimited overtime to stay after school to help every kid learn to read or pay social workers unlimited overtime to help counsel New Yorkers struggling with mental illness,” Lander said. “But other agencies aren’t allowed to show total disregard for their overtime budget, and we can’t afford for the NYPD to do so year after year.”

The Comptroller’s budget brief can be found at on.nyc.gov/3JVrILy.