NYPD Officer Wilbert Mora dies
Police Officer Wilbert Mora, who was shot along with his patrol partner on January 21 while responding to a 911 call in Harlem, died from his injuries on Tues., Jan. 25th.
His death was announced by NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell on Twitter.
“Wilbert is three times a hero. For choosing a life of service. For sacrificing his life to protect others. For giving life even in death through organ donation. Our heads are bowed & our hearts are heavy,” wrote Sewell.
Mora, 27, was a four-year NYPD veteran and a resident of East Harlem.
After responding to a domestic dispute call, he and fellow officer Jason Rivera were ambushed and shot by suspect Lawshawn McNeil, who began firing at the officers as they approached a bedroom where he was, according to police.
Rivera died from his wounds that evening.
Shot in the head, Mora was rushed to Harlem Hospital after the incident. The gravely injured officer, an organ donor, was transferred to NYU Langone in Kips Bay, where he was kept on life support until Tuesday.
The lives of five people awaiting heart, liver, kidney and pancreas transplants were saved by Mora’s donated organs, according to the nonprofit LiveOnNY, which connects organ donors with recipients.
“Based on the medical urgency of waiting recipients, three individuals in New York and two people outside the state of New York received life-saving organ transplants from Officer Mora,” LiveOnNY President and Chief Executive Officer Leonard Achan said in a statement. “We are humbled and honored to be the steward of these gifts on behalf of Officer Mora and his family so others may live on.”
On Wed., Jan. 26, Mora’s body was transferred to the Riverdale Funeral Home in Inwood, escorted by a police motorcade. Hundreds of police officers and firefighters lined streets to pay their respects, with Sewell and Mayor Eric Adams on hand to salute the fallen officer.
“Wilbert Mora truly was New York’s Finest. And his death will not be in vain,” Adams said on Twitter.
“To the men and women of the NYPD: I know the pain you and your families are feeling today. But I also know that your city is standing with you. And we always will,” Adams said.
A viewing service for Mora is scheduled for Tues., Feb. 1, from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m at St. Patrick’s Cathedral. The funeral will be held at the Cathedral on Wed., Feb. 2.
“True heroes never die,” said Patrolmen’s Benevolent Association (PBA) President Patrick Lynch said. “Our brother Police Officer Wilbert Mora has left us, but he will live on in the heart of every New York City police officer from this day forward. We are called upon to put ourselves between evil and the good people of this city.”
“Police Officer Mora showed us what it means to carry out our mission with courage, skill and humanity,” he added. “His sacrifice will guide us as we continue that mission, but we cannot succeed alone. We ask you once again to join us. Help us mourn our fallen heroes, and help us carry on in their name.”
Muere Wilbert Mora, oficial del NYPD
El oficial de policía Wilbert Mora, quien recibió un disparo junto con su compañero de patrulla el 21 de enero mientras respondía a una llamada al 911 en Harlem, murió a causa de sus heridas el martes 25 de enero.
Su muerte fue anunciada por el comisionado de la policía de Nueva York, Keechant Sewell, en Twitter.
“Wilbert es tres veces héroe. Por elegir una vida de servicio. Por sacrificar su vida para proteger a los demás. Por dar vida aun en la muerte a través de la donación de órganos. Nuestras cabezas están inclinadas y nuestros corazones apesadumbrados”, escribió Sewell.
Mora, de 27 años, era un veterano de cuatro años del NYPD y residente de East Harlem.
Después de responder a una llamada de disputa doméstica, él y su compañero, Jason Rivera, fueron emboscados y recibieron disparos del sospechoso Lawshawn McNeil, quien comenzó a disparar contra los oficiales cuando se acercaban a una habitación donde estaba, según la policía.
Rivera murió a causa de sus heridas esa noche.
Con un disparo en la cabeza, Mora fue trasladado de urgencia al Hospital de Harlem después del incidente. El oficial gravemente herido, un donante de órganos, fue trasladado al NYU Langone en Kips Bay, donde se le mantuvo con soporte vital hasta el martes.
Los órganos donados de Mora salvaron la vida de cinco personas que esperaban trasplantes de corazón, hígado, riñón y páncreas, según la organización sin fines de lucro LiveOnNY, que conecta a los donantes de órganos con los receptores.
“Con base en la urgencia médica de los receptores en espera, tres personas en Nueva York y dos personas fuera del estado de Nueva York recibieron trasplantes de órganos del oficial Mora que salvaron sus vidas”, dijo el presidente y director ejecutivo de LiveOnNY, Leonard Achan, en un comunicado. “Nos sentimos honrados de ser los administradores de estos obsequios en nombre del oficial Mora y de su familia para que otros puedan vivir”.
El miércoles 26 de enero, el cuerpo de Mora fue trasladado a Riverdale Funeral Home en Inwood, escoltado por una caravana policial. Cientos de policías y bomberos se formaron en las calles para presentar sus respetos, con Sewell y el alcalde Eric Adams presentes para saludar al oficial caído.
“Wilbert Mora realmente fue el mejor de Nueva York. Y su muerte no será en vano”, dijo Adams en Twitter.
“A los hombres y mujeres del NYPD: sé el dolor que ustedes y sus familias sienten hoy. Pero también sé que su ciudad está con ustedes. Y siempre lo estaremos”, dijo Adams.
Una reunión de visitación para Mora está programada para el martes 1 de febrero de la 1 p.m. a las 8 p.m. en la Catedral de San Patricio. El funeral se llevará a cabo en la Catedral el miércoles 2 de febrero.
“Los verdaderos héroes nunca mueren”, dijo el presidente de la Asociación Benevolente de Patrulleros (PBA, por sus siglas en inglés), Patrick Lynch. “Nuestro hermano, el oficial de policía Wilbert Mora, nos dejó, pero vivirá en el corazón de cada oficial de policía de la ciudad de Nueva York a partir de este día. Nuestro llamado es a ponernos entre la gente mala y buena de esta ciudad”.
“El oficial de policía Mora nos mostró lo que significa llevar a cabo nuestra misión con valentía, habilidad y humanidad”, agregó. “Su sacrificio nos guiará a medida que continuamos con esa misión, pero no podemos tener éxito solos. Les pedimos una vez más que se unan a nosotros. Ayúdennos a llorar a nuestros héroes caídos y a continuar en su nombre”.