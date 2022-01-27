NYPD Officer Wilbert Mora dies

Wilbert Mora.

Police Officer Wilbert Mora, who was shot along with his patrol partner on January 21 while responding to a 911 call in Harlem, died from his injuries on Tues., Jan. 25th.

His death was announced by NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell on Twitter.

“Wilbert is three times a hero. For choosing a life of service. For sacrificing his life to protect others. For giving life even in death through organ donation. Our heads are bowed & our hearts are heavy,” wrote Sewell.

Mora, 27, was a four-year NYPD veteran and a resident of East Harlem.

After responding to a domestic dispute call, he and fellow officer Jason Rivera were ambushed and shot by suspect Lawshawn McNeil, who began firing at the officers as they approached a bedroom where he was, according to police.

Rivera died from his wounds that evening.

Shot in the head, Mora was rushed to Harlem Hospital after the incident. The gravely injured officer, an organ donor, was transferred to NYU Langone in Kips Bay, where he was kept on life support until Tuesday.

The lives of five people awaiting heart, liver, kidney and pancreas transplants were saved by Mora’s donated organs, according to the nonprofit LiveOnNY, which connects organ donors with recipients.

“Based on the medical urgency of waiting recipients, three individuals in New York and two people outside the state of New York received life-saving organ transplants from Officer Mora,” LiveOnNY President and Chief Executive Officer Leonard Achan said in a statement. “We are humbled and honored to be the steward of these gifts on behalf of Officer Mora and his family so others may live on.”



Photo: Cristóbal Vivar A memorial stands outside the 32nd Precinct.Photo: Cristóbal Vivar

On Wed., Jan. 26, Mora’s body was transferred to the Riverdale Funeral Home in Inwood, escorted by a police motorcade. Hundreds of police officers and firefighters lined streets to pay their respects, with Sewell and Mayor Eric Adams on hand to salute the fallen officer.

“Wilbert Mora truly was New York’s Finest. And his death will not be in vain,” Adams said on Twitter.

“To the men and women of the NYPD: I know the pain you and your families are feeling today. But I also know that your city is standing with you. And we always will,” Adams said.

A viewing service for Mora is scheduled for Tues., Feb. 1, from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m at St. Patrick’s Cathedral. The funeral will be held at the Cathedral on Wed., Feb. 2.

“True heroes never die,” said Patrolmen’s Benevolent Association (PBA) President Patrick Lynch said. “Our brother Police Officer Wilbert Mora has left us, but he will live on in the heart of every New York City police officer from this day forward. We are called upon to put ourselves between evil and the good people of this city.”

“Police Officer Mora showed us what it means to carry out our mission with courage, skill and humanity,” he added. “His sacrifice will guide us as we continue that mission, but we cannot succeed alone. We ask you once again to join us. Help us mourn our fallen heroes, and help us carry on in their name.”