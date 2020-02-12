NYIC “A body blow‎”

Impact of healthcare barriers on immigrant communities

By Gregg McQueen

New battles are looming.

Despite New York City’s efforts to provide enhanced services, immigrant communities are facing challenges when it comes to accessing health care, advocates and elected officials said.

Speaking at the annual legislative breakfast for the New York Immigration Coalition (NYIC), City Councilmember Mark Levine said the state’s plan to shift more responsibility for Medicaid costs to local governments in an attempt to close a $6 billion budget gap could have a devastating effect for immigrants and at-risk communities.

Levine called the strategy to make New York City pay as much as $2 billion for Medicaid costs “a body blow to our public hospitals and other immigrant-centric institutions,” which could lead to the shuttering of community clinics and to the layoffs of health care workers.

“We need to make sure that we don’t balance the state budget on the backs of the most vulnerable at a time when there is no shortage of billionaires to pick up the slack,” he remarked.

The budget crunch comes at the same time New York City is attempting to expand health care access through its NYC Care program, which provides those without health insurance with a primary care provider and pharmacy access at the NYC Health + Hospitals system.

Hager Shawkat, Program Manager of Sauti Yetu Center for African Women and Families, said her organization works in the South Bronx to enroll immigrants in NYC Care. She said her organization performed outreach to nearly 5,000 Bronx residents in the past six months and enrolled many of them in the program.

“Some people have been [in the U.S.] for ten, fifteen or twenty years and they’ve never been to a doctor,” she said. “It’s very important to give people access to primary care instead.”

The Sauti Yetu Center reached many people through events at faith-based centers, Shawkat said. “Especially now with public charge, immigrants are afraid to give information to the government,” she said. “The fact that we’re involved and they trust us was essential to getting people to sign up.”

Levine called on the city to expand the NYC Care program to New Yorkers beyond the NYC Health +Hospitals system. He introduced legislation in 2019 that would require the city to develop a Health Access System that offered individuals in every community district a primary care physician at Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs) and other non-profit providers, in addition to NYC Health +Hospitals system.

“We’re still fighting for this bill,” remarked Levine, who said he is looking to add more co-sponsors in the Council. “We need the voices of immigrant advocates.”

“Many of our immigrant neighbors do not seek medical care until they really, really have to. That has been exacerbated in the Trump era,” Levine added. “In practice, the emergency rooms have become the first line of defense for many immigrants seeking medical care. That is the worst possible result for patients. It is just imperative that we find ways to get immigrants into primary care.”

For more, please visit nyic.org.