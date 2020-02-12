- English
- Español
NYIC “A body blow”
Impact of healthcare barriers on immigrant communities
By Gregg McQueen
New battles are looming.
Despite New York City’s efforts to provide enhanced services, immigrant communities are facing challenges when it comes to accessing health care, advocates and elected officials said.
Speaking at the annual legislative breakfast for the New York Immigration Coalition (NYIC), City Councilmember Mark Levine said the state’s plan to shift more responsibility for Medicaid costs to local governments in an attempt to close a $6 billion budget gap could have a devastating effect for immigrants and at-risk communities.
Levine called the strategy to make New York City pay as much as $2 billion for Medicaid costs “a body blow to our public hospitals and other immigrant-centric institutions,” which could lead to the shuttering of community clinics and to the layoffs of health care workers.
“We need to make sure that we don’t balance the state budget on the backs of the most vulnerable at a time when there is no shortage of billionaires to pick up the slack,” he remarked.
The budget crunch comes at the same time New York City is attempting to expand health care access through its NYC Care program, which provides those without health insurance with a primary care provider and pharmacy access at the NYC Health + Hospitals system.
Hager Shawkat, Program Manager of Sauti Yetu Center for African Women and Families, said her organization works in the South Bronx to enroll immigrants in NYC Care. She said her organization performed outreach to nearly 5,000 Bronx residents in the past six months and enrolled many of them in the program.
“Some people have been [in the U.S.] for ten, fifteen or twenty years and they’ve never been to a doctor,” she said. “It’s very important to give people access to primary care instead.”
The Sauti Yetu Center reached many people through events at faith-based centers, Shawkat said. “Especially now with public charge, immigrants are afraid to give information to the government,” she said. “The fact that we’re involved and they trust us was essential to getting people to sign up.”
Levine called on the city to expand the NYC Care program to New Yorkers beyond the NYC Health +Hospitals system. He introduced legislation in 2019 that would require the city to develop a Health Access System that offered individuals in every community district a primary care physician at Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs) and other non-profit providers, in addition to NYC Health +Hospitals system.
“We’re still fighting for this bill,” remarked Levine, who said he is looking to add more co-sponsors in the Council. “We need the voices of immigrant advocates.”
“Many of our immigrant neighbors do not seek medical care until they really, really have to. That has been exacerbated in the Trump era,” Levine added. “In practice, the emergency rooms have become the first line of defense for many immigrants seeking medical care. That is the worst possible result for patients. It is just imperative that we find ways to get immigrants into primary care.”
For more, please visit nyic.org.
“Un golpe al cuerpo”
Nuevas barreras al acceso a la atención médica
Por Gregg McQueen
Se avecinan nuevas batallas.
A pesar de los esfuerzos de la ciudad de Nueva York para proporcionar mejores servicios, las comunidades de inmigrantes enfrentan desafíos cuando se trata de tener acceso a la atención médica, dijeron defensores y oficiales electos.
Hablando en el desayuno legislativo anual para la Coalición de Inmigración de Nueva York (NYIC, por sus siglas en inglés), el concejal Mark Levine dijo que el plan del estado para trasladar más responsabilidad por los costos de Medicaid a los gobiernos locales en un intento de cerrar una brecha presupuestaria de $6 mil millones de dólares podría tener un efecto devastador para los inmigrantes y las comunidades en riesgo.
Levine dijo que la estrategia para hacer que la ciudad de Nueva York pague hasta $2 mil millones de dólares por los costos de Medicaid “es un duro golpe para nuestros hospitales públicos y otras instituciones centradas en los inmigrantes”, lo que podría llevar al cierre de clínicas comunitarias y al despido de trabajar de atención médica.
“Tenemos que asegurarnos de no equilibrar el presupuesto estatal a cuesta de los más vulnerables en un momento en que no hay escasez de multimillonarios para recuperar la holgura”, comentó.
La escasez de presupuesto se produce al mismo tiempo que la ciudad de Nueva York está intentando expandir el acceso a la atención médica a través de su programa NYC Care, que brinda a quienes no tienen seguro médico un proveedor de atención primaria y acceso a la farmacia en el sistema NYC Health + Hospitals.
Hager Shawkat, gerente de Programa del Centro Sauti Yetu para Mujeres y Familias Africanas, dijo que su organización trabaja en el sur del Bronx para inscribir inmigrantes en NYC Care. Ella dijo que su organización realizó actividades de divulgación a casi 5,000 residentes del Bronx en los últimos seis meses e inscribió a muchos de ellos en el programa.
“Algunas personas han estado [en los Estados Unidos] durante diez, quince o veinte años y nunca han ido al médico”, dijo. “Es muy importante dar a las personas acceso a la atención primaria”.
El Centro Sauti Yetu llegó a muchas personas a través de eventos en centros religiosos, dijo Shawkat. “Especialmente ahora con la carga pública, los inmigrantes tienen miedo de dar información al gobierno”, dijo. “El hecho de que estamos involucrados y que confían en nosotros fue esencial para que las personas se inscribieran”.
Levine pidió a la ciudad que expanda el programa NYC Care a los neoyorquinos más allá del sistema NYC Health + Hospitals. Presentó una legislación en 2019 que requeriría que la ciudad desarrolle un Sistema de Acceso a la Salud que ofrezca a las personas en cada distrito comunitario un médico de atención primaria en los Centros de Salud Calificados Federalmente (FQHC, por sus siglas en inglés) y otros proveedores sin fines de lucro, además del sistema NYC Health + Hospitals .
“Todavía estamos luchando por este proyecto de ley”, comentó Levine, explicando que está buscando agregar más copatrocinadores en el Concejo. “Necesitamos las voces de los defensores de los inmigrantes”.
“Muchos de nuestros vecinos inmigrantes no buscan atención médica hasta que realmente tienen que hacerlo. Eso se ha exacerbado en la era de Trump”, agregó Levine. “En la práctica, las salas de emergencia se han convertido en la primera línea de defensa para muchos inmigrantes que buscan atención médica. Ese es el peor resultado posible para los pacientes. Es imperativo que encontremos formas de llevar a los inmigrantes a la atención primaria”.
Para más información, visite nyic.org.