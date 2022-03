NYers support state subsidies for child care: poll

Child care is a major concern for New York families.

Securing reliable, quality child care is critical for any parent.

Now, a new statewide poll commissioned by the Robin Hood Foundation indicates that a majority of New Yorkers say they favor making more people eligible for child care subsidies in the state budget.

62 percent of New Yorkers want more families to be eligible for child care subsidies through the state budget; only 26 percent oppose, according to the new survey.

The poll also found strong support for increasing the state’s investment in child care across all political parties and regions of the state.

The results were released on Wed., Mar. 2nd during a press conference at Robin Hood Foundation’s Manhattan headquarters that included advocates, child care providers, and business leaders.

“Too many New Yorkers struggle to find affordable, quality child care, and the pandemic has only made this crisis worse. New Yorkers of all backgrounds overwhelmingly support expanding the state’s investment in child care because they understand parents can’t work, children can’t learn, and child care workers can’t survive unless something changes,” said Robin Hood Chief Executive Officer Richard R. Buery, Jr. “Increasing New York’s investment in child care is a win-win for Albany — it’s the right thing to do and enjoys broad support across the state. As lawmakers and the Governor work toward a budget, this poll makes clear that New Yorkers want increased investments in child care now.”

A majority of those surveyed said it was hard for lower income workers (65 percent), single parents/caregivers (65 percent), working class New Yorkers (59 percent), immigrant workers (58 percent), service workers (56 percent), hospitality workers (53 percent), and middle class New Yorkers (52 percent) to access affordable and quality child care.

The online survey was conducted in English and Spanish by HarrisX between February 11 and February 16, 2022 and included 2,132 registered voters in New York State.

Among the poll’s additional findings:

59 percent of New Yorkers support fully subsidizing child care for families who make less than four times the Federal Poverty Level ($106,000 for a family of four), while just 29% do not;

59 percent of New Yorkers support capping child care expenses at 7 percent of income for families who make less than $250,000, compared to just 29% who do not;

62 percent of New Yorkers support increasing the minimum pay for child care workers — who often earn poverty wages — to at least $45,000 per year.

It is estimated that affordable child care would lift 84,000 New Yorkers out of poverty.

In addition, Robin Hood and Columbia University’s Center on Poverty and Social Policy recently released an economic analysis that found increasing state investments to help families access quality, affordable child care would lift 84,000 New Yorkers out of poverty, allow 76,000 single parents or secondary earners to re-enter the workforce, increase income for 1.2 million families, and reduce the child poverty rate for babies and toddlers by 12 percent.

“This poll underscores what those in the field have long known: New Yorkers want child care. They need child care. And they understand that our very economic recovery depends on parents, particularly women, being able to return to the workforce,” said Jessica Sager, co-founder and CEO of All Our Kin. “With increased investment at the state level, we can sustain the programs that already exist in neighborhoods across the city, build new programs, and begin to change a child care crisis to a child care opportunity.”

