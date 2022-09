NYC’s gauging of commercial property values leads to inequities: IBO

Commercial properties are a critical part of New York City’s property tax base. Revenue from these buildings make up nearly 40 percent of property tax revenue.

A new fiscal brief from the city’s Independent Budget Office (IBO) indicates that the city’s method for gauging commercial property values leads to inequitable assessments and potentially lower tax revenues.

To calculate a commercial property’s value for tax purposes, the city uses what is known as a “capitalized income approach.” Released on August 30, the IBO brief examines this assessment method, focusing on a key part of the calculation — capitalization rates used by the city’s Department of Finance — and investigates how the overestimation of these rates leads to inequitable property assessments.

Among the IBO’s findings:

Capitalization rates used by the Department of Finance are, on average, higher than the capitalization rates IBO estimated based on market sales. Adopting artificially high capitalization rates can lead to the underassessment of property values, compared with those that would have been generated based on market information.

New York State requires the city to value properties in Tax Class 4 according to their current use, rather than their highest and best use. This can lead to lower-assessed values than what the market implies.

Using established metrics, IBO found evidence of both “horizontal” and “vertical” inequity of assessments under the current system. This means that properties of similar market sale prices have different assessed values and higher-value properties are underassessed – and therefore undertaxed – relative to their lower-value counterparts.

The IBO brief examines whether the assessment methods lead to inequities.

As New York City’s property tax structure is bound by state law, almost any changes require state intervention and the city’s options to remedy these equity issues are limited, the IBO brief pointed out.

However, there may be some adjustments the city could make to its guideline capitalization rates to help narrow the gap between the values it assesses and the market sales values, the brief said.

“Reforming the assessment regime towards equity can lead to raising more revenue from higher-value properties, and at the same time alleviating the burden for lower-value properties to incentivize business activity in the city. These reforms are all the more important in the current times,” the IBO wrote.

“Aside from the shock of the Covid-19 pandemic, which left many commercial properties with no income for an extended period of time, the need for commercial space is going through seemingly permanent changes: new technologies have enabled workers in several industries to work from remote locations, not necessarily from a specific physical spot, and consumers to do their shopping without need to visit physical stores,” the brief said. “These changes highlight the importance of assessment equity as a tool to create a more level playing field, rather than an additional obstacle, for business activities.”

The full brief can be found at https://bit.ly/3RlSopD.