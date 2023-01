NYCHA resident committee convened

The City Comptroller’s office is required to audit all city agencies that receive municipal funds once every four years.

New York City Housing Authority (NYCHA) has the dubious distinction of receiving more frequent attention from the fiscal watchdog’s office. It has been on the Comptroller’s “watch list” for several years due to its perennial financial and managerial struggles.

In July 2022, the Comptroller’s office launched a NYCHA residents’ survey in an effort to ensure that the office’s oversight of NYCHA is guided by residents.

Comptroller Brad Lander said he sought input from NYCHA residents to inform his office’s approach to audits and oversight of the public housing agency.

“NYCHA residents are the experts on what is broken in our public housing authority, and they must be part of the solutions,” said Lander.

Nearly 800 residents from 132 NYCHA developments citywide participated in the survey.

Respondents cited sanitation, building safety, and repair tickets being closed before repairs were completed as their primary concerns.

The survey was part of a broader “resident-powered” approach to auditing NYCHA, which included the formation of a resident committee to collaborate with Lander on the audit process.

Composed of residents of NYCHA buildings across the five boroughs, the committee held its first meeting in early December at Lander’s Manhattan headquarters, following a summer of roundtable meetings and visits to developments in each borough.

The committee kicked off the December 9 meeting with a review of the resident survey and discussed ways to follow up on the results with future audit and oversight ideas.

According to Lander, the resident survey has already resulted in a quick-response field review of building entry doors at NYCHA developments.

Read the report here:

The Comptroller’s office found that nearly 60 percent of residential building entrance doors were open and/or had broken locks. That number was up dramatically from 23.5 percent in a similar field review conducted in 2018.

“As we’ve listened to hundreds of NYCHA residents at Family Days, structured roundtables, and informal discussions this summer, it’s been agonizing to hear the level of frustration, distrust, and appalling conditions they endure,” said Lander.

“The challenges NYCHA faces are large, and both the costs of repair and the need for management reform can seem overwhelming,” he said, “but by making sure we include residents in the conversation, we can bring transparency to the process and take meaningful, achievable steps to restoring basic services, safety, and trust.”

For more, please visit comptroller.nyc.gov.