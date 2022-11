NYCEM failing to adequately prepare for disasters: DiNapoli

A new state audit questioned the preparedness of the office of the New York City Emergency Management agency.

In the case of a citywide emergency requiring evacuation, there is one agency charged with creating and maintaining comprehensive strategies: New York City Emergency Management (NYCEM).

In fact, NYCEM creates and maintains four citywide evacuation plans: the Area Evacuation Plan, Maritime Emergency Transportation Plan, Coastal Storm Plan, and Flash Flood Emergency Plan.

“The city needs to be ready,” said State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli.

But for a recent state-level audit, NYCEM did not provide auditors with any evidence that it conducted formal assessments of the four citywide evacuation plans. Two of these — the Area Evacuation Plan (evacuating one or more neighborhoods due to a large-scale no-notice event) and the Maritime Emergency Transportation Plan (responding to incidents that cause an immediate and unforeseen surge in need for maritime transportation) — were last updated nearly a decade ago – in 2013.

Overall, the audit of NYCEM by State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli found weak oversight and poor management of hazard mitigation efforts, operational continuity plans, and evacuation plans.

Released 10 years after Superstorm Sandy devastated the New York City metropolitan area, killing dozens of people and causing billions of dollars in damage, the audit showed that the city is ill-prepared for another catastrophic event, according to DiNapoli.

For the audit, investigators examined the reporting on NYCEM’s Hazard Mitigation Plan (HMP), which coordinates long-term strategies to reduce risk and increase the city’s resilience.

As of March 2022, NYCEM had 755 hazard mitigation actions listed as in-process or complete. However, auditors found that 55 percent of mitigation actions did not have finish dates, making it unclear if the work was completed.

In addition, 53 percent of mitigation projects did not have start dates, making it unclear if the work had begun, and 37 percent mitigation actions did not have cost estimates.

One mitigation action, related to evacuation centers’ accessibility, was given a completion date of April 15, 2019, but it was still not finished more than three years later, the audit report said. Another project for interim flood protection measures was expected to be finished by June 30, 2021, however, the project was still ongoing over one year later.

Auditors also found significant discrepancies in cost estimates for mitigation actions provided by NYCEM and city agencies. For example, a stormwater drainage plan was listed on the HMP at a cost of $360 million, but a city agency said its cost was $582.9 million.

In addition, auditors determined that NYCEM did not do enough to ensure city agencies’ Continuity of Operations (COOP) plans were completed. Many agencies failed to submit COOP plans to NYCEM, the report said. When they did, NYCEM did not review them to ensure the information was accurate, up to date, and complete. Auditors who reviewed the plans found they were often missing data and had incorrect points of contact listed.

Auditors who reviewed plans found they were often missing data and had incorrect points of contact listed.

The inaccuracies in the published HMP and lack of monitoring by NYCEM reduce the agency’s awareness of whether or not the city’s disaster preparations are progressing, DiNapoli said. Under the City Charter and NYCEM’s own protocols, it is the lead and responsible agency for coordinating resources in incidents of public safety and is supposed to monitor mitigation efforts to ensure data is accurate and up to date, he said.

According to DiNapoli, NYCEM generally disagreed with the report’s findings. The agency’s response is included in the audit.

DiNapoli made several recommendations to NYCEM, including:

Comply with the HMP Maintenance Protocol and the HMP, including gathering supporting documentation from city agencies to ensure mitigation action data is accurate, complete, and up to date;

Establish time frames and implement formal written policies and procedures for updating citywide evacuation plans and conducting plan assessments;

Create formal policies and procedures for following up with city agencies that are delinquent in attesting to/submitting COOP plans and completing COOP plan exercises;

Review COOP plans submitted by city agencies to ensure the plans are accurate, up to date, and complete.

Auditors found significant discrepancies in cost estimates for mitigation actions.

“It is not a matter of if, but when, another massive storm like Sandy will hit New York City, potentially crippling its infrastructure and endangering lives,” DiNapoli said. “The city needs to be ready, but inadequate coordination and limited centralized oversight of the city’s disaster preparations is very concerning. I urge [NYCEM] o act swiftly on our findings to avoid costly damage and unnecessary harm.”

The full audit can be found at www.osc.state.ny.us.