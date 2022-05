NYC Sanitation Hiring Summer Interns

The New York City Department of Sanitation (DSNY) is now accepting applications for its summer internship program. Nearly 60 positions are available in bureaus throughout the Department, including Operations, Waste Management, Recycling and Sustainability, Information Technology and Legal Affairs, among others. Applicants should be enrolled in college or be a recent college graduate.

The Department’s summer interns assist in this crucial work while gaining experience in the day-to-day operations of a large City agency.

“These internships are great opportunities for students to learn about, and take part in, city government,” said Sanitation Commissioner Jessica S. Tisch. “I’m looking forward to welcoming a new cohort of interns this summer.”

The full list of available positions may be found at www.nyc.gov/sanitation. Interested students should apply as soon as possible.