NYC middle schools to reopen

At long last, middle school students at the city’s public schools will be returning to classrooms.

Mayor Bill de Blasio has announced that middle schoolers will return to in-person education on Thursday, February 25.

Classrooms will be opened to students in grade six through eight who previously opted in for in-person learning, approximately 62,000 children.

Teachers will report on February 25 for class preparations.

“We know kids are ready to come back. Teachers and staff are excited to see the kids again,” de Blasio said at a media briefing on Mon., Feb. 8th. “This is going to be great for New York City.”

Weekly COVID-19 testing will be conducted in middle school buildings, de Blasio said, following the same protocol as elementary schools.

“A lot of work has gone into this to make sure we are ready. And of course, to always put health and safety first,” he said.

Middle school educators will be prioritized for COVID-19 vaccinations during the Department of Education’s winter break, which runs from February 12 to 21.

On February 25, about half of the city’s middle school buildings will open for five-days-a-week instruction, said Schools Chancellor Richard Carranza.

“Our educators have done an incredible job supporting students remotely, but as we’ve said from the beginning, nothing can replace in-person learning and the support that our students receive in-person,” Carranza said.

He noted that schools will not compromise on safety.

“We’re hiring additional staff to support our situation room in responding quickly to schools. We’re adding teams to conduct weekly testing in middle schools, as well as continued weekly testing in all of our elementary schools,” Carranza explained. “We’re also prioritizing in-person staff returning to work for vaccine access at City hubs from February 12th through the 21st and over mid-winter recess. It’s been a year like no other, and I’m so grateful for the resilience and persistence of our students, our staff, and our families.”

In a separate statement, UFT President Michael Mulgrew weighed in.

“Under the terms of its agreement with the state, the city has the right to reopen more schools when it has built enough capacity to maintain its strict in-school coronavirus testing standard.”

Mulgrew further underscored the need for the city to maintain strict testing protocols.

“The UFT will be monitoring to ensure that the testing regimen, the presence of personal protective equipment, and social distancing requirements are strictly adhered to as new grades and buildings reopen.”

De Blasio said the goal is to eventually offer all students classroom instruction five days a week.

“Those who want in-person education, we want to get it to them as many days a week as possible. Ideally, five days a week. Those who…are not sure about it, then remote education is right for them,” he said. “But we will certainly have a number of schools doing five day a week for a very big chunk of their student community and we want to keep building that out.”

For more information, please call 311 or visit schools.nyc.gov.