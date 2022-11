NYC hunger rates soar amid federal cuts, inflation: report

One out of every five children in New York City currently experiences food insecurity, while 28.7 percent of children in the Bronx are food insecure.

These stats are drawn from the United States Department of Agriculture food insecurity data, which also indicated that 14.5 percent of New York City’s population lived in food insecure households between 2019 and 2021.

The damning numbers dovetail with findings from the non-profit Hunger Free America, which issued a new report showing that the number of people without enough food in the New York City metropolitan area has spiked by nearly 35 percent over the past year.

According to the report, which analyzed federal data between October 2021 and October 2022, the number of people reporting food insecurity over one seven-day period jumped from 1.2 million to 1.6 million in the New York City area, and from 19.9 million to 25.7 million nationwide.

The report was released on November 22 during a press conference at Part of the Solution (POTS), a Bronx nonprofit providing food assistance and other social services.

Hunger Free America Chief Executive Officer Joel Berg attributed the surge in food insecurity to the expiration of the expanded Child Tax Credit, coupled with the impact of inflation, which has driven up costs of rent, food, medicine, and gasoline.

“Effective federal public policies over the previous few years were spectacularly successful in stemming U.S. hunger, but as many of those policies have been reversed, hunger has again soared,” said Berg. “At exactly the moment when so many Americans are in desperate need of relief, many of the federally funded benefits increases, such as the Child Tax Credit and universal school meals, have expired, due mostly to opposition from conservatives in Congress.”

“While increases in food and cash assistance were far greater than the increases in food prices, leaving the vast majority of Americans in far better condition than they would have been without this extra aid, hunger and food insecurity rates continue to soar in all fifty states, especially among working people, children, and seniors,” Berg said. “We desperately need the upcoming lame duck session of Congress to address this crisis.”

Staten Island is New York City’s hungriest borough, the report said, with 23.2 percent of residents living in food insecure households, followed closely by the Bronx at 22.7 percent.

Food insecurity among employed adults has increased in nearly every borough, the report said.

“Even as we emerge from the worst of the Covid-19 pandemic, a disturbingly high number of New Yorkers simply do not have enough to eat. The expiration of the expanded Child Tax Credit and other critical federal benefit increases has forced many of the most vulnerable residents to make do with less, even as food prices continue to soar,” said NYC Department of Social Services Commissioner Gary P. Jenkins. “In the midst of this crisis, every level of government needs to work together to enact policies that have been proven to decrease the rate of food insecurity.”

The full report can be found at www.hungerfreeamerica.org.