NY student test scores dropping faster than rest of U.S.: report

New York State’s losses in fourth grade math and reading scores are twice the national average, according to a new report from State Comptroller Thomas P. DiNapoli.

The report cited federal data from the National Assessment of Educational Progress (NAEP), which showed that student performance dropped significantly between 2019 and 2022.

During this time, New York’s losses in fourth grade math and reading scores were double the national average and exceeded 45 other states in math and 38 other states in reading, according to data.

The average drop for fourth grade math scores was 10 points per student.

Children from low-income households experienced steep declines in fourth grade math proficiency rates from 24 percent to 18 percent, the report said.

DiNapoli urged New York school districts to assess their plans for spending federal pandemic funds and to target funds towards children most in need.

New York was allocated over $15 billion in emergency education aid during the pandemic from the federal government, with $14 billion from three rounds of the Elementary and Secondary School Relief Fund (ESSER) assistance. This aid was aimed at elementary and secondary schools and must be obligated by September 2024.

Based on data from DiNapoli’s office, New York’s school districts have spent roughly 40 percent of ESSER funds as of January 31.

In the report, DiNapoli also called upon the State Education Department to provide school districts with guidance on best practices for spending of funds and encouraged school districts to ensure funds are being used for evidence-based practices for students most in need.

“The classroom disruptions caused by the pandemic have hurt New York’s students. Academic losses were greater for younger students, with fourth grade scores dropping more than the national average,” DiNapoli said. “School districts must act quickly to take full advantage of available resources to help students that are most in need get caught up, before time runs out.”