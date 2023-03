NY receives $541 million in HUD grants

More than $541 million in annual grants from the federal government to support affordable housing, community development, and assistance for homeless individuals is coming to New York State.

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) announced the allotment as part of a $5.6 billion aid package for states, urban counties, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and local organizations across the country.

“Viable communities must promote integrated approaches to develop decent housing, suitable living environments, and expand economic opportunities to the most vulnerable,” said HUD Secretary Marcia L. Fudge. “These funds allow communities to address their unique needs by prioritizing what matters most to their residents and letting them own their investments in community development through these important federal resources.”

New York received the second largest grant amount among the 50 states behind California, which will receive $669 million.

The annual formula block grants announced for New York are provided through the following programs:

$318 million in Community Development Block Grants (CDBG), which provide annual grants on a formula basis to states, cities, counties, and insular areas to develop housing and expand economic opportunities, principally for low- and moderate-income people.

$140 million in Home Investments Partnerships Program (HOME) grants, which fund a wide range of activities including building, buying, and/or rehabilitating affordable housing for rent or homeownership or providing direct rental assistance to low-income people.

$55 million in Housing Opportunities for Persons With AIDS (HOPWA) grants to connect people with HIV/AIDS to housing and support. Over 100,000 households across the nation receive HOPWA housing assistance and/or supportive services annually.

$27.7 million in Emergency Solutions Grants (ESG) to address homelessness. These grants provide funds for homeless shelters and enable recipients to quickly regain stability in permanent housing after experiencing a housing crisis or homelessness.

“State and local governments and organizations depend on HUD’s community development funding to address the needs of their residents,” said Alicka Ampry-Samuel, HUD Regional Administrator for New York and New Jersey. “These valuable stakeholders serve communities in need. HUD provides this federal funding to support a wide array of services that assist underserved residents and improve low-income families’ quality of life.”