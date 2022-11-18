NY office to help Puerto Ricans obtain vital records

A new government affairs office is designed to help Puerto Ricans living in New York obtain vital records.

The office of the Puerto Rico Federal Affairs Administration (PRFAA) will help Puerto Ricans living in New York and surrounding states access birth certificates, marriage licenses, and other important records. The documents are often needed to access government benefits and services.

Previously, Puerto Ricans living in New York had no way to obtain these records locally and were required to travel to other PRFAA offices in Washington D.C., Orlando, Florida, or in Puerto Rico to retrieve them.

The new office is located at 400 East Fordham Road in the Bronx.

Governor Kathy Hochul, Puerto Rico Governor Pedro Pierluisi, and Congressman Ritchie Torres announced the office’s opening at the SOMOS Conference in San Juan on November 11.

“As home to one of the largest populations of Puerto Ricans in the U.S., New York is taking steps to ensure that everyone in our state can access vital programs, services, and benefits,” Hochul said. “This brand-new office will help to ease the burden of locating important records and documents for Puerto Ricans in and around New York.”

“This agreement is another way to continue to strengthen the bonds we have with our Puerto Rican brothers and sisters who live in New York, similarly as we do in Florida,” said Pierluisi. “Thus, we continue to enhance potential opportunities for social and commercial exchange between our two jurisdictions and promoting the socioeconomic development of Puerto Ricans here and there.”

The PRFAA serves as both a state-federal affairs office, as well as an extension of official Puerto Rico governmental services. It is responsible for assisting Puerto Rican residents on the continental U.S. with documentation including birth, marriage, and death certificates; driver records and identification; and apostille services.

“Outside of the island, New York State has the highest population of Puerto Ricans in the United States,” noted Congressman Torres. “The presence of this office not only allows for Puerto Rican residents to access important documentation but also creates a space to build relationships between the Puerto Rican diaspora in NYC and current residents of Puerto Rico. Following Hurricanes Maria and Fiona, thousands of Puerto Ricans have come to New York to restart their lives after losing everything in the natural disasters.”

The New York State Department of Labor has leveraged its own Bronx office space to provide a rent-free location space to establish the office and help Puerto Ricans in New York and surrounding states get assistance.

“New York and Puerto Rico have a long history of supporting each other. Whether it be natural disasters or building thriving green energy sectors, we are always there for each other,” New York State Department of Labor Commissioner Roberta Reardon. “I am proud that NYSDOL can provide the Puerto Rico Federal Affairs Administration with an office that will increase access to services for thousands of Puerto Rican New Yorkers.”

For more information on the new office, visit www.prfaa.pr.gov/book.