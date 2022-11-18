NY office to help Puerto Ricans obtain vital records
A new government affairs office is designed to help Puerto Ricans living in New York obtain vital records.
The office of the Puerto Rico Federal Affairs Administration (PRFAA) will help Puerto Ricans living in New York and surrounding states access birth certificates, marriage licenses, and other important records. The documents are often needed to access government benefits and services.
Previously, Puerto Ricans living in New York had no way to obtain these records locally and were required to travel to other PRFAA offices in Washington D.C., Orlando, Florida, or in Puerto Rico to retrieve them.
The new office is located at 400 East Fordham Road in the Bronx.
Governor Kathy Hochul, Puerto Rico Governor Pedro Pierluisi, and Congressman Ritchie Torres announced the office’s opening at the SOMOS Conference in San Juan on November 11.
“As home to one of the largest populations of Puerto Ricans in the U.S., New York is taking steps to ensure that everyone in our state can access vital programs, services, and benefits,” Hochul said. “This brand-new office will help to ease the burden of locating important records and documents for Puerto Ricans in and around New York.”
“This agreement is another way to continue to strengthen the bonds we have with our Puerto Rican brothers and sisters who live in New York, similarly as we do in Florida,” said Pierluisi. “Thus, we continue to enhance potential opportunities for social and commercial exchange between our two jurisdictions and promoting the socioeconomic development of Puerto Ricans here and there.”
The PRFAA serves as both a state-federal affairs office, as well as an extension of official Puerto Rico governmental services. It is responsible for assisting Puerto Rican residents on the continental U.S. with documentation including birth, marriage, and death certificates; driver records and identification; and apostille services.
“Outside of the island, New York State has the highest population of Puerto Ricans in the United States,” noted Congressman Torres. “The presence of this office not only allows for Puerto Rican residents to access important documentation but also creates a space to build relationships between the Puerto Rican diaspora in NYC and current residents of Puerto Rico. Following Hurricanes Maria and Fiona, thousands of Puerto Ricans have come to New York to restart their lives after losing everything in the natural disasters.”
The New York State Department of Labor has leveraged its own Bronx office space to provide a rent-free location space to establish the office and help Puerto Ricans in New York and surrounding states get assistance.
“New York and Puerto Rico have a long history of supporting each other. Whether it be natural disasters or building thriving green energy sectors, we are always there for each other,” New York State Department of Labor Commissioner Roberta Reardon. “I am proud that NYSDOL can provide the Puerto Rico Federal Affairs Administration with an office that will increase access to services for thousands of Puerto Rican New Yorkers.”
For more information on the new office, visit www.prfaa.pr.gov/book.
Oficina de Nueva York ayudará a puertorriqueños a obtener registros vitales
Una nueva oficina de asuntos gubernamentales está diseñada para ayudar a los puertorriqueños que viven en Nueva York a obtener registros vitales.
La oficina de la Administración de Asuntos Federales de Puerto Rico (PRFAA, por sus siglas en inglés) ayudará a los puertorriqueños que viven en Nueva York y en los estados circundantes a obtener certificados de nacimiento, licencias de matrimonio y otros registros importantes. Estos documentos suelen ser necesarios para tener acceso a las prestaciones y servicios del gobierno.
Anteriormente, los puertorriqueños que vivían en Nueva York no tenían forma de obtener estos registros localmente y debían viajar a otras oficinas de la PRFAA en Washington D.C., Orlando, Florida, o en Puerto Rico para obtenerlos.
La nueva oficina está situada en el No. 400 de East Fordham Road, en el Bronx.
La gobernadora Kathy Hochul, el gobernador de Puerto Rico Pedro Pierluisi y el congresista Ritchie Torres anunciaron la apertura de la oficina en la Conferencia SOMOS celebrada en San Juan el 11 de noviembre.
“Como hogar de una de las mayores poblaciones de puertorriqueños en los Estados Unidos, Nueva York está tomando medidas para garantizar que todos en nuestro estado puedan tener acceso a programas, servicios y beneficios vitales”, dijo Hochul. “Esta nueva oficina ayudará a aliviar la carga de localizar registros y documentos importantes para los puertorriqueños en Nueva York y sus alrededores”.
“Este acuerdo es otra forma de continuar fortaleciendo los lazos que tenemos con nuestros hermanos y hermanas puertorriqueños que viven en Nueva York, de forma similar a como lo hacemos en Florida”, dijo Pierluisi. “Así, seguimos potenciando las potenciales oportunidades de intercambio social y comercial entre nuestras dos jurisdicciones y promoviendo el desarrollo socioeconómico de los puertorriqueños de aquí y de allá”.
La PRFAA funciona como una oficina de asuntos estatales y federales, así como una extensión de los servicios gubernamentales oficiales de Puerto Rico. Es responsable de ayudar a los residentes puertorriqueños en el territorio continental de los Estados Unidos con la documentación, incluyendo los certificados de nacimiento, matrimonio y defunción; registros de conducir e identificación; y servicios de apostillado.
“Fuera de la isla, el estado de Nueva York tiene la mayor población de puertorriqueños en los Estados Unidos”, señaló el congresista Torres. “La presencia de esta oficina no solo permite a los residentes puertorriqueños acceder a documentación importante, sino que también crea un espacio para construir relaciones entre la diáspora puertorriqueña en NYC y los actuales residentes de Puerto Rico”. Tras los huracanes María y Fiona, miles de puertorriqueños han llegado a Nueva York para reiniciar sus vidas después de haberlo perdido todo en los desastres naturales”.
El Departamento de Trabajo del estado de Nueva York ha aprovechado su propio espacio de oficina en el Bronx para proporcionar un sitio libre de alquiler para establecer la oficina y ayudar a los puertorriqueños en Nueva York y los estados circundantes a recibir asistencia.
“Nueva York y Puerto Rico tienen una larga historia de apoyo mutuo. Ya sean desastres naturales o la construcción de sectores prósperos de energía verde, siempre estamos ahí para el otro”, dijo la comisionada del Departamento de Trabajo del estado de Nueva York, Roberta Reardon. “Estoy orgullosa de que NYSDOL pueda proporcionar a la Administración de Asuntos Federales de Puerto Rico una oficina que aumentará el acceso a los servicios para miles de neoyorquinos puertorriqueños”.
Para más información sobre la nueva oficina, visite www.prfaa.pr.gov/book.