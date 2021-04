NY legalizes adult marijuana use

Adult-use cannabis in New York State has been made legal.

Governor Andrew Cuomo signed legislation on Wed., Mar. 31st.

The bill signing comes after Cuomo, State Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins and State Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie announced on March 28 that an agreement had been reached on the legislation.

Effective immediately, New Yorkers 21 and older can smoke or consume marijuana and related products.

The legislation will allow people with medical conditions to access medical marijuana and permit home cultivation of cannabis for patients.

Penalties have been eliminated for possession by adults of less than 3 ounces of marijuana. Greater quantities can be possessed inside the home if stored in a secure place, away from children.

In addition, the bill creates automatic expungement of criminal records or resentencing for anyone with a previous marijuana conviction that would now be legal under the law.

“This is a historic day in New York — one that rights the wrongs of the past by putting an end to harsh prison sentences, embraces an industry that will grow the Empire State’s economy, and prioritizes marginalized communities so those that have suffered the most will be the first to reap the benefits,” Cuomo said. “This was one of my top priorities in this year’s State of the State agenda and I’m proud these comprehensive reforms address and balance the social equity, safety and economic impacts of legal adult-use cannabis. I thank both the Leader and the Speaker, and the tireless advocacy of so many for helping make today’s historic day possible.”

The bill establishes a new state agency, the Office of Cannabis Management, which is tasked with creating a regulatory framework and will eventually issue licenses for marijuana producers, distributors and retailers.

Legal sales of cannabis could take up to two years to begin, as the agency creates its rules.

The bill will allow licenses for producers and distributors to establish an adult-use cannabis industry in New York State. This could provide significant economic opportunity, Cuomo said, through $350 million in tax collection and creation of 30,000 to 60,000 new jobs.

An equity program will engage individuals disproportionately impacted by cannabis enforcement, and establish a goal of granting 50 percent of licenses to go to a minority or woman owned business enterprise, or distressed farmers or service-disabled veterans.

Stewart-Cousins called the legislation “a momentous first step in addressing the racial disparities caused by the war on drugs that has plagued our state for too long.”

“This effort was years in the making and we have finally achieved what many thought was impossible, a bill that legalizes marijuana while standing up for social equity, enhancing education and protecting public safety,” she said.

“Passage of this bill will mean not just legalizing marijuana, but also investing in education and our communities, and it brings to an end to decades of disproportionately targeting people of color under state and federal drug laws,” said Heastie. “I thank Majority Leader Crystal Peoples-Stokes for her years of advocacy and efforts to make this bill a reality. My colleagues and I knew it was important to do this the right way — in a way that would include those targeted and frequently excluded from the process. Now, this legal industry will create jobs across our state, including for those who have had their lives upended by years of unjust drug laws.”