Nurses, hospital administrators reach tentative agreement ‎

The healing may have begun.

The rift between the nurses’ union and hospital administrators had grown wide enough recently to include the imminent threat of a strike that would have seen thousands of nurses leave their stations and head to the picket line.

But late on Tuesday afternoon came news.

Members of the New York State Nurses Association (NYSNA) announced a tentative agreement on a new contract with the Mount Sinai, Montefiore and New York Presbyterian hospital systems that would improve staffing ratios through the hiring of more than 1,400 nurses.

A four-year agreement that would expire on December 31, 2022, the contract would include new hires to fill current vacancies as well as $100 million for new full-time positions, NYSNA officials said.

The union had postponed a strike initially slated for April 2 after progress was made at the bargaining table. On March 18, NYSNA announced that over 10,000 nurses at Montefiore, New York-Presbyterian and Mount Sinai would walk off the job if hospital administrators did not agree to improve staffing ratios, which nurses have been demanding.

In the new contract, “registered nurse staffing will be based on safe staffing ratios that will be included in the collective bargaining agreements and enforced by an independent neutral party,” according to a statement issued by NYSNA.

The contract also includes 3 percent wage increases per each year as well as millions of dollars for retiree health benefits, tuition reimbursement and other monetary benefits, the union said. The agreement also includes new guidelines to stop workplace violence, a process to improve safe patient handling, and language allowing nurses to aid victims of disasters inside or outside the United States.

Union members must now vote on the tentative agreement.

Nurses have been working without a new contract since October 2018.

For more information, please visit www.nysna.org.‎