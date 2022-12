“We are tired of the disrespect”

NYC nurses vote to authorize strike

By Gregg McQueen

Thousands of nurses from major New York City hospitals have voted in favor of a strike when their union contracts expire on December 31.

Nearly 16,000 nurses at private sector hospitals completed strike authorization votes last week, with more than 98 percent approving a strike, according to the New York State Nurses Association (NYSNA), the state’s largest union for registered nurses.

Contracts for approximately 17,000 nurses will expire on December 31 at some of the city’s biggest hospital systems, including Montefiore, Mount Sinai, and NewYork-Presbyterian.

It is the first time nurses are bargaining for new contracts since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Nurses announced their strike authorization vote during a press conference in Manhattan on December 22.

They said that chronic understaffing at major hospitals is jeopardizing patient care and causing nurses to suffer burnout on the job.

“We are fighting to improve patient care and we will do whatever it takes to win a good contract that would help us hire and retain enough nurses,” said NYSNA President Nancy Hagans.

Matt Allen, a nurse at Mount Sinai Hospital, said his colleagues have been “sounding the alarm on chronic understaffing for years now.”

“We’ve been telling our hospitals that this understaffing has led to discrimination and disrespect of our patients… and is leading to burnout of the nursing profession,” Allen said. “We’ve been telling our hospitals how they can solve this problem, but unfortunately, at every turn, in every solution they give, they say no.”

“We are tired of the disrespect of us and of our profession, and of our patients,” he said.

Aretha Morgan, a children’s emergency room nurse at NewYork-Presbyterian, said more than 95 percent of the nurses at her hospital voted to authorize a strike.

“Our pediatric emergency room is overflowing. We’re short-staffed in all of our shifts,” Morgan said. “It is unbearable to see children suffer because we don’t have enough staffing. And yet, NewYork-Presbyterian paid their CEOs over $12 million dollars during the pandemic?”

“In the Emergency Department, I sometimes have 15 to 20 patients at once, instead of the safe standard, which is five or six patients,” said Benny Mathew, a nurse at Montefiore in the Bronx. “In the critical section of the ER, we take care of nine of ten patients. The ratio should be two or one, based on patient conditions.”

Morgan called on hospitals to provide safer staffing levels and a solid plan to recruit and retain nurses.

“We need respect and we need to be able to do our work optimally,” she said. “After all we went through and are still going through, that is not much to ask for.”

Contracts are set to expire at 12 hospital systems citywide.

In addition to safer staffing levels, nurses at the press conference said they were seeking new pacts that provided fairer wages, and protected their health and retirement benefits.

According to NYSNA, nurses need to issue a 10-day notice before going on strike, and would only walk off the job if hospitals failed to take serious steps toward a better contract.

“Striking is always a last resort,” said Hagans. “But we are prepared to strike if our bosses give us no other option.”

“We’re not asking for the world, but we’re not going to accept crumbs either,” remarked Morgan.

A survey published in October 2022 indicated that two-thirds of nurses expressed an inclination to leave their profession within the next two years, a dramatic jump from the 50 percent who expressed that intention during a similar survey in 2021.

On November 30, the New York City Council’s Committee on Hospitals held an oversight hearing regarding staffing issues at the city’s major hospitals.

“What’s clear to all of us is that our nurses are burning out, at a rate that’s unsustainable for New York City,” said Council Speaker Adrienne Adams prior to the hearing.

“We are entering a crucial period for our city’s hospitals,” said Adams. “The need for more frontline healthcare workers will only continue to grow. We must invest in solutions that address their needs and incentivize them to stay in the workforce.”

As of December 27, strike authorization votes had been completed at eight of the 12 hospitals with contracts set to expire at year’s end.

“We expect voting at the last four hospitals, representing approximately 1,200 members, to be complete in the next week or so,” said NYSNA spokesperson Kristi Barnes.

In a statement, Mount Sinai said it has been working to reach a new contract agreement and is confident a fair deal could be reached.

“Our goal is to reach an agreement that continues to provide our valued nurses with competitive compensation and benefits and ensures a safe, supportive working environment that enables them to provide exceptional care to all our patients across the diverse communities we serve,” the hospital said.

NewYork-Presbyterian issued a statement explaining that three of the system’s facilities are affected by the strike authorization vote: Columbia University Irving Medical Center, Morgan Stanley Children’s Hospital, and Allen Hospital.

“We remain hopeful that union leadership shares our dedication to reaching a fair and reasonable contract agreement, and we will continue to bargain in good faith,” the statement said.

“While a strike vote does not necessarily mean a strike will occur, we remain committed to reaching an agreement,” it said. “We must always prioritize our patients and their care, and we have made the necessary preparations to ensure that our patients at NYP Columbia University Irving Medical Center, NYP Allen Hospital, and NYP Morgan Stanley Children’s Hospital continue to receive the same high-quality care, without interruption, in keeping with our fundamental obligation to the communities we serve.”

For more, please visit nysna.org.