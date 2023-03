Number of NYC school safety agents in steep decline: report

The number of active school safety agents in New York City schools has declined by nearly a quarter since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic, according to a new analysis from the city’s Independent Budget Office (IBO).

As of late February 2023, the number of active NYPD safety agents totaled approximately 3,900, the report said. This is nearly 1,200 fewer agents – or 25 percent – fewer than those active in February in 2020, just before the start of the pandemic.

Mayor Eric Adams’ Preliminary Budget proposes the elimination of nearly 300 vacant school safety agent positions in the next fiscal year. “This continues reductions made in prior financial plans that result in the cut of 832 such vacant positions since last February,” the IBO said.

School safety agents are NYPD staff that provide security services in public school buildings, such as monitoring school entrances, responding to student behavioral or safety incidents, and operating metal detectors.

The IBO analysis indicated a divergence between the city’s adopted school safety budget and actual spending. Despite an increase in the amount initially budgeted for school safety agents in 2021 to $427 million, spending declined year-over-year to $364 million, falling $63 million short of what was budgeted, the report said.

“A similar story unfolded in 2022. With an adopted budget of $425 million for school safety agents, actual spending fell further to $352 million, $73 million below budget, as the safety agent headcount dropped below 4,000,” the IBO said.

The current budget also plans for school safety agent spending to remain below 2020’s spending peak and increase only modestly in the next few years, the report said. Because recent vacancy reductions were applied to both current and future years, spending on school safety agents is budgeted to increase to $367 million by the end of the financial plan in 2027, well below the highest level budgeted, $427 million in 2021, and short of the highest actual expenditures of $395 million in 2019 and 2020. Increasing spending beyond this level would require additional funds in future budgets.

