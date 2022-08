“Not superhuman”

Nurses prep to campaign for new contracts

By Gregg McQueen

“We’re asking for respect,” said NYSNA President Nancy Hagans (center).

Superheroes, not superhuman.

With contracts at 12 New York City hospitals due to expire in December, nurses are gearing up to negotiate new pacts.

“We’re asking for respect,” said NYSNA President Nancy Hagans.

“It’s the first time so many nurses in New York will be fighting for a contract at the same time,” she said.

Nurses rallied for a “Day of Action.”

It is also the first time since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic that nurses will be bargaining contracts, Hagans pointed out.

On August 18, Hagans and fellow members of the New York State Nurses Association (NYSNA) gathered in Manhattan for a bargaining conference. The event featured a boisterous rally as members launched a contract campaign set on achieving better staffing ratios and wages.

Nurse contracts will expire on December 31 at some of the city’s biggest hospitals – including Montefiore, Mt. Sinai, and NewYork-Presbyterian – and more than two dozen hospitals statewide.

“This is going to be a tough fight,” said Vincent Álvarez, President of the NYC Central Labor Council.

Nurses said they intend to push employers for safe staffing, fair wages to recruit and retain nurses, and protection of their healthcare and retirement benefits.

“It’s about reminding New York how valuable nurses are,” Hagans said. “It’s about saying enough is enough to our employers for continuing to use the Covid-19 pandemic for why they cannot hire enough nurses for safe staffing.”

Mount Sinai nurse Matt Allen said nurses were constantly overworked during the pandemic.

Emergency department nurse Aretha Morgan said staffing ratios are “worse than ever.”

“We were superheroes during the pandemic, but we are not superhuman. And we are not the robots our bosses would like us to be.”

At the conference, hundreds of nurses participated in training sessions on public and private bargaining, and made phone calls to hospital executives and lobbyists as part of a “Day of Action.”

The rally was joined by elected officials including Manhattan Borough President Mark Levine, State Assemblymember Eddie Gibbs, and City Councilmember Diana Ayala.

During the conference, nurses made phone calls to hospital executives and lobbyists.

“Nurses have one of the hardest jobs in the world,” Ayala said. “They save lives day in and day out and they do it with compassion and care.”

Levine, who said his son is preparing to start nursing school, told nurses that they have done “the equivalent of wartime service” since the pandemic started.

“You have served, you have sacrificed, you have taken care of us in our most difficult hours,” he said.

“We’re constantly training, hiring, and then watching those new nurses walk out the door for higher paying jobs,” said Judith Cutchin, NYSNA First Vice President (center).

Levine said hospitals must take action to alleviate a shortage of nurses in the state.

“If you want more people to take jobs in nursing, improve the working conditions,” he said. “If you want more people to take jobs in this profession, improve the pay.”

Vincent Álvarez, President of the NYC Central Labor Council, joined the rally to show solidarity with the nurses’ union.

“Improve the working conditions,” said Manhattan Borough President Mark Levine.

“This is going to be a tough fight. Every step of the way, they’re going to gauge how strong you are and your resolve in your fight,” Álvarez said. “They are also going to gauge how strong the resolve is for the rest of the labor movement as well.”

Aretha Morgan, an emergency department nurse at NewYork-Presbyterian in Washington Heights, said staffing ratios are “worse than ever” due to many nurses leaving.

“It was bad during Covid but now it’s even worse because we’re bleeding staff,” Morgan said. “Nurses are leaving because they’re not getting paid enough and are getting overworked.”

“We’re constantly training, hiring, and then watching those new nurses walk out the door for higher paying jobs,” said Judith Cutchin, NYSNA First Vice President.

“Nurses have one of the hardest jobs in the world,” said Councilmember Diana Ayala.

Morgan said that current staffing levels have a negative impact on patient care. “How much time do we have to clean a patient, watch a patient, make sure their medication is working, make sure their vital signs are stable? We don’t have the time to do that.”

As part of the contract push, NYSNA has launched a “We Love NY Nurses” public campaign, which will feature ads on billboards, subways, and buses.

“I want to see a fair contract. Fair wages, safe staffing laws followed,” said Morgan. “Our current contracts are full of management’s rights, but what about our rights to work in a safe environment? That’s what I want to see in a new contract.”