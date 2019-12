“Not schools at all”

Yeshiva advocates sound off DOE report

Denials and delays.

Coining the term #YeshivaGate, advocates are denouncing the lack of action after a formal Department of Education (DOE) review of 28 yeshiva schools found that five of them failed to provide basic secular education – and demanding greater oversight after it was revealed that the city delayed releasing the report.

The DOE launched a review four years ago into educational standards at yeshivas, which are required by law to maintain “substantially equivalent’’ instruction to what is offered in public schools, but did not release the results of the investigation until last week.

Parents, graduates, and advocates of yeshiva schools gathered at City Hall on Mon., Dec. 23rd to demand improved educational standards.

“Let me be clear: these are not poorly performing schools. They are not schools at all,” said Naftuli Moster, founder and executive director of YAFFED (Young Advocates for Fair Education), which lodged a 2015 complaint with the DOE that many yeshivas were focusing strictly on religious instruction and neglecting basic English, math and science — leaving students unprepared to go to college or join the workforce.

On December 19, the DOE revealed that its investigation of 28 yeshivas revealed that five of the schools are underdeveloped in demonstrating or providing evidence of substantially equivalent instruction.

At these five schools, “goals and action plans for achieving substantially equivalent instruction were not articulated or did not appear to be implemented in classrooms,” said a letter Schools Chancellor Richard Carranza sent to Interim New York State Commissioner of Education Shannon Tahoe on December 19.

The DOE also found that the schools did not consistently use English as a language of instruction.

Advocates called on the State Education Department to stand up for yeshiva students.

“This report confirms that substantial equivalency needs to be enforceable or we aren’t going to make progress,” said State Senator Robert Jackson. “Yeshivas have to be transparent about how they’re using state funds, and if they’re using them at all, they have to provide a sound basic education to their students.”

Moreover, the results of the DOE investigation were released a few days after a report by the city’s Department of Investigation (DOI) said that the city’s yeshiva investigation was stalled “as part of a multi-pronged effort to bolster legislative support for continued mayoral control over the DOE” that amounted to “political horse-trading between the Mayor and State legislators.”

“The DOI/SCI report fails to name names, including of the state Senator and Orthodox leader who were part of this deal,” said Moster. “Don’t you think the public deserves to know that mayoral control of 1.1 million public school children depended entirely on appeasing specific senators and Yeshiva leaders by delaying the report?”

Ruth Messinger, Global Ambassador for American Jewish World Services, called the report’s delay “reprehensible.”

“If [de Blasio] had acted in a timely manner, sanctions would have been imposed, educational options would have expanded and student rights would have been protected. Instead, the situation has gotten messier, all kinds of other groups have gotten involved and the core students and families have continued to suffer,” she said.

In a statement, DOE spokesperson Miranda Barbot said the agency would engage the schools to swiftly improve educational standards.

“All students deserve a high-quality education, and we stand ready to work collaboratively with schools to improve instruction. Our staff evaluated all 28 yeshivas, and now we will work with each school that needs it to develop a plan to reach substantial equivalency,” Barbot said. “Despite changing state laws and state guidelines and difficulty gaining access to some schools, we are seeing this through. We will work with the schools to close any gaps quickly.”