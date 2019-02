“Normal and Essential”

Call for real access to abortion and reproductive healthcare

By Elizabeth Estrada

As a Latina who has had two abortions, I know firsthand how important it is to openly support people who’ve had and will have abortions.

I applaud Governor Cuomo for signing the Reproductive Health Act (RHA) into law to ensure that abortion is treated as a normal and essential part of health care, instead of a criminal act.

RHA guarantees that people aren’t jailed for making decisions about their lives, bodies, and futures. This bill is a huge win for all New Yorkers who share the common value of reproductive health care as a human right.

This victory is possible because of people like Erika Christensen and her family, who courageously shared their own abortion stories in order to catalyze the New York legislature to pass RHA.

I want to celebrate them, abortion advocates, providers, and legislators across the country pushing for proactive legislation that would make abortion care more accessible and more compassionate for people who need it.

Those of us in the reproductive health, rights, and justice movement know that it is a gift to bear witness to the personal stories people share in order to create a world where no one must endure the stigma and shame imposed on those of us who need abortion care. We also know that a large majority of people in this country firmly support reproductive freedom, and have compassion for a person’s choices around their reproductive health care and respect their right to choose abortion. Contrary to popular belief, support for reproductive freedom also exists within the Latinx community.

Data suggests that Latino/a voters, particularly those who turn out to vote are just as – if not more – supportive of legal abortion as others.

At a time when the President of the United States and anti-abortion politicians are making up lies about abortion to misinform the public, it’s important that we share our abortion stories without shame, so that our culture can shift to one of empathy, dignity and most importantly, truth. We can never fully know a person’s circumstances, but what we do know is that politicians don’t know better than a pregnant person and their doctor.

Elizabeth Estrada is the New York Field and Advocacy Manager at the New York Latina Advocacy Network. For more information, please visit latinainstitute.org/en/new-york.