“No warnings for this”
Puerto Rico rocked by major earthquakes
A series of strong earthquakes – and aftershocks – shook Puerto Rico this week, killing one person and leaving much of the island without power or water.
The largest of these is a 6.4 magnitude earthquake that struck about 4:30 a.m. on Tuesday morning, centered off Puerto Rico’s southern coast, the U.S. Geological Survey said.
One day earlier, a 5.8 magnitude quake occurred off the southwestern coast.
Gov. Wanda Vázquez declared a state of emergency for the island, which is still reeling from the effects of Hurricane María in 2017.
“We have responded to many difficult situations, and here we are once again,” said Vázquez. She said that engineers were working to restore utility service to nearly 300,000 people on Tuesday.
Since Dec. 31st, the country has experienced over 950 seismic events, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
“There’s no warnings for this,” said Puerto Rico Police Commissioner Henry Escalera. “A hurricane gives us time to plan ahead.”
Escalera said he was concerned “that homes will not be safe to live in and the possibility of a collapse that will cause a person’s death or serious injuries.”
Tuesday’s quake, which collapsed numerous buildings, was the largest to hit Puerto Rico since 2014.
In response, Chef José Andrés said his World Central Kitchen non-profit will serve free meals to the people of Puerto Rico.
“This is what America is all about,” Andrés said on Twitter. The nonprofit will also distribute solar lamps to families with the help of the Hispanic Federation, he said.
In New York City on Tuesday, members of New York’s Puerto Rican community and other supporters gathered in Union Square for a unity vigil and prayer circle for the residents of the island.
City Councilmember Carlina Rivera, who took part in the vigil, said her grandparents live on the island and “stood on the corner holding each other” during the earthquake.
“Communities are devastated. People are hurting,” she said. “We must help Puerto Rico.”
Others in attendance included artist José “Dr. Drum” Ortiz and Union Theological Seminary’s Associate Vice President of Strategic Initiatives’ Jonathan Soto, who led the prayer, activist David Galarza Santa and the New York Immigration Coalition’s Executive Vice President of Advocacy Murad Awawdeh.
The Trump Administration said it was monitoring the situation on the island.
“Administration officials, including FEMA Administrator Pete Gaynor, have been in touch with the Governor and her team today, and we will continue to monitor the effects and coordinate with Puerto Rico officials,” a White House spokesman said on Tuesday.
In a statement, Congresswoman Nydia Velázquez offered condolences to the people of Puerto Rico and called on the federal government to act.
“We must ensure the federal government learns from the mistakes of the past and responds competently, compassionately, and swiftly,” she said. “It is wholly inexcusable that this Administration continues delaying assistance previously approved to rebuild after the 2017 hurricane, and now the island has been struck by another natural disaster, causing loss of life, significant property damage, and at least temporarily, another island-wide power outage.”
“To the people of Puerto Rico: be strong,” Velázquez added. “We grieve your losses and we stand ready to help in your time of need.”
“No hay advertencias para esto”
Puerto Rico sacudido por grandes terremotos
Una serie de fuertes terremotos y réplicas sacudió a Puerto Rico esta semana, matando a una persona y dejando a gran parte de la isla sin electricidad ni agua.
El más grande de ellos fue un terremoto de magnitud 6.4 que se produjo alrededor de las 4:30 a.m. del martes por la mañana, centrado en la costa sur de Puerto Rico, dijo el Servicio Geológico de los Estados Unidos.
Un día antes, un terremoto de magnitud 5.8 ocurrió en la costa suroeste.
La gobernadora Wanda Vázquez declaró un estado de emergencia para la isla, la cual todavía se está recuperando de los efectos del huracán María en 2017.
“Hemos respondido a muchas situaciones difíciles, y aquí estamos una vez más”, dijo Vázquez. Explicó que los ingenieros están trabajando para restaurar el servicio público a cerca de 300,000 personas el martes.
Desde el 31 de diciembre, el país ha experimentado más de 950 eventos sísmicos, según el Servicio Geológico de los Estados Unidos.
“No hay advertencias para esto”, dijo el comisionado de la policía de Puerto Rico, Henry Escalera. “Un huracán nos da tiempo para planificar con anticipación”.
Escalera comentó estar preocupado por “las casas que no son seguras para vivir y la posibilidad de un colapso que cause la muerte de una persona o lesiones graves”.
El terremoto del martes, que derrumbó numerosos edificios, es el más grande que ha golpeado a Puerto Rico desde 2014.
En respuesta, el chef José Andrés dijo que su organización sin fines de lucro World Central Kitchen servirá comidas gratuitas a la gente de Puerto Rico.
“De eso se trata Estados Unidos”, dijo Andrés en Twitter. La organización sin fines de lucro también distribuirá lámparas solares a las familias con ayuda de la Federación Hispana, dijo.
El martes en la ciudad de Nueva York, miembros de la comunidad puertorriqueña de esa ciudad, y otros partidarios, se reunieron en Union Square para una vigilia de unidad y un círculo de oración por los residentes de la isla.
Carlina Rivera, concejala de la ciudad que participó en la vigilia, dijo que sus abuelos viven en la isla y “se pararon en la esquina abrazados” durante el terremoto.
“Las comunidades están devastadas. La gente está sufriendo”, explicó. “Debemos ayudar a Puerto Rico”.
Otros asistentes incluyeron al artista José “Dr. Drum” Ortiz y el vicepresidente asociado de Iniciativas Estratégicas del Seminario Teológico de la Unión, Jonathan Soto, quien dirigió la oración; al activista David Galarza Santa, y al vicepresidente ejecutivo de defensa de la Coalición de Inmigración de Nueva York, Murad Awawdeh.
El gobierno de Trump dijo estar monitoreando la situación en la isla.
“Los funcionarios de la administración, incluido el administrador de FEMA, Pete Gaynor, se han comunicado hoy con la gobernadora y su equipo, y continuaremos monitoreando los efectos y coordinando con los funcionarios de Puerto Rico”, dijo el martes un portavoz de la Casa Blanca.
En un comunicado, la congresista Nydia Velázquez ofreció sus condolencias al pueblo de Puerto Rico y pidió al gobierno federal que actúe.
“Debemos asegurarnos de que el gobierno federal aprenda de los errores del pasado y responda de manera competente, compasiva y rápida”, dijo. “Es totalmente imperdonable que esta administración continúe retrasando la asistencia previamente aprobada para la reconstrucción después del huracán de 2017, y ahora la isla ha sido golpeada por otro desastre natural, causando pérdida de vidas, daños significativos a la propiedad y, al menos temporalmente, otro corte de energía de toda la isla”.
“A la gente de Puerto Rico: sean fuertes”, agregó Velázquez. “Lamentamos sus pérdidas y estamos listos para ayudarles en su momento de necesidad”.