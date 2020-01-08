“No warnings for this”

Puerto Rico rocked by major earthquakes

A series of strong earthquakes – and aftershocks – shook Puerto Rico this week, killing one person and leaving much of the island without power or water.

The largest of these is a 6.4 magnitude earthquake that struck about 4:30 a.m. on Tuesday morning, centered off Puerto Rico’s southern coast, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

One day earlier, a 5.8 magnitude quake occurred off the southwestern coast.

Gov. Wanda Vázquez declared a state of emergency for the island, which is still reeling from the effects of Hurricane María in 2017.

“We have responded to many difficult situations, and here we are once again,” said Vázquez. She said that engineers were working to restore utility service to nearly 300,000 people on Tuesday.

Since Dec. 31st, the country has experienced over 950 seismic events, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

“There’s no warnings for this,” said Puerto Rico Police Commissioner Henry Escalera. “A hurricane gives us time to plan ahead.”

Escalera said he was concerned “that homes will not be safe to live in and the possibility of a collapse that will cause a person’s death or serious injuries.”

Tuesday’s quake, which collapsed numerous buildings, was the largest to hit Puerto Rico since 2014.

In response, Chef José Andrés said his World Central Kitchen non-profit will serve free meals to the people of Puerto Rico.

“This is what America is all about,” Andrés said on Twitter. The nonprofit will also distribute solar lamps to families with the help of the Hispanic Federation, he said.

In New York City on Tuesday, members of New York’s Puerto Rican community and other supporters gathered in Union Square for a unity vigil and prayer circle for the residents of the island.

City Councilmember Carlina Rivera, who took part in the vigil, said her grandparents live on the island and “stood on the corner holding each other” during the earthquake.

“Communities are devastated. People are hurting,” she said. “We must help Puerto Rico.”

Others in attendance included artist José “Dr. Drum” Ortiz and Union Theological Seminary’s Associate Vice President of Strategic Initiatives’ Jonathan Soto, who led the prayer, activist David Galarza Santa and the New York Immigration Coalition’s Executive Vice President of Advocacy Murad Awawdeh.

The Trump Administration said it was monitoring the situation on the island.

“Administration officials, including FEMA Administrator Pete Gaynor, have been in touch with the Governor and her team today, and we will continue to monitor the effects and coordinate with Puerto Rico officials,” a White House spokesman said on Tuesday.

In a statement, Congresswoman Nydia Velázquez offered condolences to the people of Puerto Rico and called on the federal government to act.

“We must ensure the federal government learns from the mistakes of the past and responds competently, compassionately, and swiftly,” she said. “It is wholly inexcusable that this Administration continues delaying assistance previously approved to rebuild after the 2017 hurricane, and now the island has been struck by another natural disaster, causing loss of life, significant property damage, and at least temporarily, another island-wide power outage.”

“To the people of Puerto Rico: be strong,” Velázquez added. “We grieve your losses and we stand ready to help in your time of need.”