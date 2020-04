No to Gender Violence

Living with someone who causes you harm is not easy, especially when having to create a safety plan to seek refuge elsewhere.

People who are surviving violence in their homes may be experiencing increased isolation and increased exposure to risk caused by social distancing measures due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Survivors often have specific needs around safety and confidentiality.

You are not alone and support is available 24/7. There are several not-for-profit organizations throughout the five boroughs whose lines are open and staffed with experts ready to offer free and confidential assistance with safety planning, securing alternative shelter, among other services.

Call the city’s 24-hour Domestic Violence Hotline: 800-621-HOPE (4673) for immediate safety planning, shelter assistance, and other resources.

Call the city’s 24-hour Mental Health & Substance Use Hotline: 1-888-NYC-WELL for free and confidential support.

Visit qtnyccovid.wordpress.comfor COVID-19 resources for LGBTQ New Yorkers.

Please visit nyc.gov/nychope for additional resources.