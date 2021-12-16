No to a Covid Christmas

Local health network urges vaccinations for families before holidays

By Gregg McQueen

“It’s going to keep him and the rest of the family safe. It’s the right thing to do,” said mother Elizabeth Adames with her son Amir, who received the vaccine.

Exander García proudly displayed the Band-aid that marked where he received his first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.

“It didn’t hurt a bit,” said the 11-year-old. “It was nothing.”

García, a Bronx resident, traveled to the Pediatrics 2000 clinic in West Harlem, where he is a regular patient, to get his Covid shot.

“This isn’t just helping me, it’s helping the whole planet stay healthy,” he said of the vaccine. “It’s keeping us safe for the future.”

García was among the children who turned up at the clinic on December 16 for a vaccination event, where doctors from SOMOS Community Care – a network of more than 2,800 physicians primarily serving immigrant and underserved communities – urged New Yorkers to get a Covid shot before the holidays. Their counsel occurs just as the Omicron variant threatens to create a winter surge of coronavirus.

“We know that our families are unique,” said Dr. Vanessa Baracaldo.

“Today, we’re here to send the message that vaccines are the most important tool we have to protect ourselves and our families,” said SOMOS Chairman Dr. Ramon Tallaj during the press conference.

Children who registered for a Covid shot at SOMOS received a free Christmas toy and comic book, as well as a $100 gift card as an incentive.

SOMOS Co-founder Henry Muñoz III said the incentives were proving successful in encouraging community members to be vaccinated.

“In our community, it’s more important for us to make it accessible, to make it easy, to make it happen after hours – that’s why we’re underserved,” he said. “So, anything that happens that makes it easier and advantageous for our community to get their vaccinations, we know it’s going to work.”

Exander García receives his first shot.

The Pediatrics 2000 clinic, run by SOMOS, provides care to thousands of immigrant families in Northern Manhattan and the Bronx.

A spite in patient activity has occurred in recent months, Muñoz said.

“Not just for vaccinations against Covid, but also to have checkups, the things families have been postponing,” he noted.

The event included toy giveaways.

Noting that SOMOS-run sites have vaccinated over 1.5 million people in New York City, Congressman Adriano Espaillat praised the organization’s outreach efforts.

“They were out early in the pandemic with the testing sites, then the food distribution, and then later the vaccinations,” he said. “They have been at the forefront of the fight against the virus.”

Inwood resident Elizabeth Adames brought her 10-year-old son, Amir, to get the vaccine.

“Vaccines are the most important tool we have to protect ourselves and our families,” said SOMOS Chairman Dr. Ramon Tallaj.

“It’s going to keep him and the rest of the family safe. It’s the right thing to do,” Adames said. “And hopefully we’re setting an example for others in the community and his school that the vaccines are safe and important for the public’s health.”

Dr. Vanessa Baracaldo, a SOMOS pediatrician, said the multi-generational households of Northern Manhattan are at increased risk for Covid spread.

“It is very important to vaccinate our children for the whole [health] of the family,” she said. “We know that our families are unique. People live with grandpas, uncles, mom and dad. These families are vulnerable.”

Congressman Adriano Espaillat praised the organization’s outreach efforts.

Recently, parents have been expressing less hesitancy about getting a Covid shot for their young child, Baracaldo explained. “I feel like it’s different from where we were a few months ago, when the vaccine was new. Parents see that children 12-and-up got vaccinated and they’re doing well. They’re a little less hesitant,” she said.

“Also, we have a very good relationship with our families,” she added. “We have patients who say, ‘If you say that I should get [the shot] for my child, I trust you.’ So, that bond is definitely there.”

Muñoz stressed the importance of gathering safely around the holidays.

“In our community, it’s important for us to make [care] accessible,” said SOMOS Co-founder Henry Muñoz III.

“Especially during this time, people want to be together, but there’s a new variant,” he said. “This variant can be defeated by thinking again about the basics of social distancing, using your mask and getting your children and yourself vaccinated.”

For more, please visit somoscommunitycare.org.