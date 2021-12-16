- English
- Español
No to a Covid Christmas
Local health network urges vaccinations for families before holidays
By Gregg McQueen
Exander García proudly displayed the Band-aid that marked where he received his first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.
“It didn’t hurt a bit,” said the 11-year-old. “It was nothing.”
García, a Bronx resident, traveled to the Pediatrics 2000 clinic in West Harlem, where he is a regular patient, to get his Covid shot.
“This isn’t just helping me, it’s helping the whole planet stay healthy,” he said of the vaccine. “It’s keeping us safe for the future.”
García was among the children who turned up at the clinic on December 16 for a vaccination event, where doctors from SOMOS Community Care – a network of more than 2,800 physicians primarily serving immigrant and underserved communities – urged New Yorkers to get a Covid shot before the holidays. Their counsel occurs just as the Omicron variant threatens to create a winter surge of coronavirus.
“Today, we’re here to send the message that vaccines are the most important tool we have to protect ourselves and our families,” said SOMOS Chairman Dr. Ramon Tallaj during the press conference.
Children who registered for a Covid shot at SOMOS received a free Christmas toy and comic book, as well as a $100 gift card as an incentive.
SOMOS Co-founder Henry Muñoz III said the incentives were proving successful in encouraging community members to be vaccinated.
“In our community, it’s more important for us to make it accessible, to make it easy, to make it happen after hours – that’s why we’re underserved,” he said. “So, anything that happens that makes it easier and advantageous for our community to get their vaccinations, we know it’s going to work.”
The Pediatrics 2000 clinic, run by SOMOS, provides care to thousands of immigrant families in Northern Manhattan and the Bronx.
A spite in patient activity has occurred in recent months, Muñoz said.
“Not just for vaccinations against Covid, but also to have checkups, the things families have been postponing,” he noted.
Noting that SOMOS-run sites have vaccinated over 1.5 million people in New York City, Congressman Adriano Espaillat praised the organization’s outreach efforts.
“They were out early in the pandemic with the testing sites, then the food distribution, and then later the vaccinations,” he said. “They have been at the forefront of the fight against the virus.”
Inwood resident Elizabeth Adames brought her 10-year-old son, Amir, to get the vaccine.
“It’s going to keep him and the rest of the family safe. It’s the right thing to do,” Adames said. “And hopefully we’re setting an example for others in the community and his school that the vaccines are safe and important for the public’s health.”
Dr. Vanessa Baracaldo, a SOMOS pediatrician, said the multi-generational households of Northern Manhattan are at increased risk for Covid spread.
“It is very important to vaccinate our children for the whole [health] of the family,” she said. “We know that our families are unique. People live with grandpas, uncles, mom and dad. These families are vulnerable.”
Recently, parents have been expressing less hesitancy about getting a Covid shot for their young child, Baracaldo explained. “I feel like it’s different from where we were a few months ago, when the vaccine was new. Parents see that children 12-and-up got vaccinated and they’re doing well. They’re a little less hesitant,” she said.
“Also, we have a very good relationship with our families,” she added. “We have patients who say, ‘If you say that I should get [the shot] for my child, I trust you.’ So, that bond is definitely there.”
Muñoz stressed the importance of gathering safely around the holidays.“Especially during this time, people want to be together, but there’s a new variant,” he said. “This variant can be defeated by thinking again about the basics of social distancing, using your mask and getting your children and yourself vaccinated.”
For more, please visit somoscommunitycare.org.
No a una Navidad Covid
Red de salud local insta a las familias a que se vacunen antes de las fiestas
Por Gregg McQueen
Exander García mostró con orgullo la tirita que marcaba el lugar donde recibió su primera dosis de la vacuna Covid-19.
“No me dolió un poco”, dijo el niño de 11 años. “No fue nada”.
García, residente del Bronx, viajó a la clínica Pediatrics 2000 en West Harlem, donde es un paciente habitual, para recibir su vacuna Covid.
“Esto no solo me ayuda a mí, también ayuda a que todo el planeta se mantenga saludable”, dijo sobre la vacuna. “Nos mantiene seguros para el futuro”.
García fue uno de los niños que se presentaron en la clínica el 16 de diciembre para un evento de vacunación, donde los médicos de SOMOS Community Care, una red de más de 2,800 médicos que atienden principalmente a comunidades inmigrantes y marginadas, instaron a los neoyorquinos a recibir una vacuna de Covid antes de las fiestas. Su consejo ocurre justo cuando la variante Omicron amenaza con crear una oleada invernal de coronavirus.
“Hoy estamos aquí para enviar el mensaje de que las vacunas son la herramienta más importante que tenemos para protegernos a nosotros mismos y a nuestras familias”, dijo el presidente de SOMOS, el Dr. Ramón Tallaj, durante la conferencia de prensa.
Los niños que se registraron para una vacuna Covid en SOMOS recibieron un juguete navideño y un cómic gratis, así como una tarjeta de regalo de $100 dólares como incentivo.
El cofundador de SOMOS, Henry Muñoz III, dijo que los incentivos están siendo exitosos alentando a los miembros de la comunidad a vacunarse.
“En nuestra comunidad, es más importante que sea accesible, que sea más fácil, que suceda fuera del horario de atención, es por eso que estamos desatendidos”, dijo. “Entonces, cualquier cosa que suceda que haga que sea más fácil y ventajoso para nuestra comunidad obtener sus vacunas, sabemos que va a funcionar”.
La clínica Pediatrics 2000, dirigida por SOMOS, brinda atención a miles de familias inmigrantes en el norte de Manhattan y el Bronx.
En los últimos meses se ha producido una disminución en la actividad de los pacientes, dijo Muñoz.
“No solo para las vacunas contra Covid, sino también para los chequeos, cosas que las familias han estado posponiendo”, anotó.
Al señalar que los sitios administrados por SOMOS han vacunado a más de 1.5 millones de personas en la ciudad de Nueva York, el congresista Adriano Espaillat elogió los esfuerzos de extensión de la organización.
“Salieron temprano en la pandemia con los sitios de prueba, luego la distribución de alimentos y luego las vacunas”, dijo. “Han estado a la vanguardia de la lucha contra el virus”.
Elizabeth Adames, residente de Inwood, trajo a su hijo de 10 años, Amir, para que le pusieran la vacuna.
“Lo mantendrá a él y al resto de la familia a salvo. Es lo correcto”, dijo Adames. “Y, con suerte, estamos dando un ejemplo para otros en la comunidad y su escuela de que las vacunas son seguras e importantes para la salud pública”.
La Dra. Vanessa Baracaldo, pediatra de SOMOS, dijo que los hogares multigeneracionales del norte de Manhattan tienen un mayor riesgo de propagación de Covid.
“Es muy importante vacunar a nuestros niños por [la salud de] toda la familia”, dijo. “Sabemos que nuestras familias son únicas. La gente vive con abuelos, tíos, mamá y papá. Estas familias son vulnerables”.
Recientemente, los padres han expresado menos dudas sobre recibir una vacuna de Covid para su hijo pequeño, explicó Baracaldo. “Siento que es diferente de donde estábamos hace unos meses, cuando la vacuna era nueva. Los padres ven que los niños a partir de los 12 años se vacunaron y les está yendo bien. Están un poco menos indecisos”, dijo.“Además, tenemos una muy buena relación con nuestras familias”, agregó. “Tenemos pacientes que dicen: si dices que debería ponerle [la vacuna] a mi hijo, confío en ti. Entonces, ese vínculo definitivamente está ahí”.
Muñoz destacó la importancia de reunirse de forma segura durante las fiestas.
“Especialmente durante este tiempo, la gente quiere estar junta, pero hay una nueva variante”, dijo. “Esta variante se puede derrotar si se vuelve a pensar en los conceptos básicos del distanciamiento social, se usa la mascarilla y se vacunan los niños y ustedes”.
Para más, por favor visitesomoscommunitycare.org.