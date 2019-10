No Time to Waste

By Rep. Adriano Espaillat

The United States is under attack.

As we rapidly approach the 2020 election, foreign adversaries appear determined to sow disinformation and division in our country, undermine our elections, and interfere in our democracy.

Our nation’s intelligence community unanimously determined that, in 2016, the Russian government attacked U.S. elections in “sweeping and systemic fashion” – and they’re continuing to attack us right here, right now. In fact, FBI Director Christopher Wray recently warned that foreign interference in our elections is a “365-day-a-year threat.”

As members of Congress, we have a solemn duty to fight back against these attacks, protect our elections, and defend our country.

House Democrats have already taken decisive action to safeguard our voting systems from foreign interference. As our first order of business, we passed H.R. 1, the For The People Act, to strengthen our democracy and protect our elections. Next, we passed H.R. 2722, the Securing America’s Federal Elections (SAFE) Act, to improve ballot box security in states across the country and modernize our election infrastructure. And this week, we passed H.R. 4617, the Stopping Harmful Interference in Elections for a Lasting Democracy (SHIELD) Act, a bill to crack down on foreign money and influence in our elections.

The SHIELD Act contains commonsense, bipartisan reforms to fight foreign interference and deter foreign activity in our elections. The bill requires campaigns to report foreign offers of assistance to the FBI and closes loopholes that allow foreign nationals and foreign governments to spend money in U.S. elections. It also improves transparency of online political advertisements, prohibits the exchange of non-public campaign information between candidates and foreign agents, and bars deceptive practices and misinformation about voting. Simply put, this bill stops foreign governments, agents, and actors from influencing our electoral process and attacking our democracy.

In his farewell address, President George Washington warned his fellow citizens that, “Against the insidious wiles of foreign influence … a free people ought to be constantly awake, since history and experience prove that foreign influence is one of the most baneful foes of republican government.”

Today, we find ourselves at a moment of grave consequence, staring down this baneful foe. But in the face of foreign attacks on our elections, Republicans have failed to rise to the occasion.

In the House, my Republican colleagues overwhelmingly voted against H.R. 1 and the SAFE Act. And in the Senate, Majority Leader “Moscow Mitch” McConnell has blocked these critical election security bills from receiving an up or down vote on Senate floor.

Sadly, House Republicans once again missed a crucial opportunity to work together with Democrats to honor our sacred oath to the Constitution and keep our country safe when they voted against the SHIELD Act this week.

For years, our nation’s intelligence experts have been sounding the alarm about the grave threat posed by foreign interference in our elections. With the 2020 elections just around the corner, we have no time to waste. Democrats in Congress will continue to take strong action to ensure that America’s elections are decided by Americans – and Americans alone.

First elected to Congress in 2016, Rep. Adriano Espaillat is serving his second term in Congress where he serves as a member of the U.S. House Foreign Affairs Committee, the House Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure, and the House Small Business Committee. Espaillat’s Congressional District includes Harlem, East Harlem, northern Manhattan and the northwest Bronx. For more information, please visit espaillat.house.gov.