- English
- Español
No Place like Home
By Sharon Paul-Sylvestre
It is time to celebrate National Nurses Week, marked on calendars across the country to recognize the men and women who have dedicated their lives to the field of nursing.
National Nurses Week runs from May 6th through May 12th.
Here in New York, home care nurses help their patients stay safe and healthy throughout their entire lives, from a child’s first days to well into the golden years—and everything in between.
As a registered home care nurse working with the Visiting Nurse Service of New York (VNSNY), I am honored to count myself among the skilled clinicians who find unique ways to connect with patients and help them achieve the best quality of life possible.
You might be surprised to learn about some of the ways home care nurses go above and beyond their standard “job descriptions” for their patients:
• Teaching is caring too. Diabetes, arthritis, high blood pressure, heart health—as we age, most of us will face challenges related to chronic illness that require lifestyle changes. One of the most important things that home care nurses do to help those they care for is to educate them and their family caregivers about how to make dietary, fitness and medication changes safely. It helps to know why the changes are important, and it helps to have support as you work to make them part of your new wellness routine.
• Tough as Nails and Grace under Fire. Home care nurses are on the phones and in and out of different settings day in and day out. They must quickly adapt to a variety of stressful situations. Whether it’s dealing with an emergency surgery or quickly treating a grisly wound, nurses can be some of the toughest people you know. They’ll help you keep your cool (and blood pressure under control) and are highly skilled at staying calm no matter what.
• Care that Keeps on Giving. While patients may only see their doctors for a quick visit in the office, home care nurses coordinate care with their patients on an ongoing basis to form trusting relationships that support their care. They monitor patients outside the office and can inform doctors about health changes to help them stay well and avoid unnecessary trips to the hospital or ER. Home care nurses also coordinate care with physical therapists, social workers, home health aides and other resources that the physician orders or approves.
• Home is Where the Health Is. By providing care right where someone lives, home care nurses help aging or homebound individuals stay rooted and engaged in their communities and live a safe and independent life for many years—avoiding the isolation and dependency that can develop in a nursing home. Whether it’s a voice on the phone or a knock on the door, nurses know that home is where most people feel safe and connected to their community.
• When You Need Us, We’re There. At some point in our lives, we all connect with a nurse. Maybe it’s someone who was there when we were born, or gave birth to our own children. Maybe it’s the steady skill of an RN who supervised care and helped us heal through a little laughter or noticed we weren’t our usual chatty selves during a phone health check-in. National Nurses Week is a time to say thank you to nurses who are there when we need them – wherever they might be.
Sharon Paul-Sylvestre is a Registered Nurse with the not-for-profit Visiting Nurse Service of New York. For more information, please visit www.VNSNY.org or call 800.675.0391.
No hay lugar como el hogar
Por Sharon Paul-Sylvestre
Es hora de celebrar la Semana Nacional de las Enfermeras, marcada en los calendarios de todo el país para reconocer a los hombres y mujeres que han dedicado su vida al campo de la enfermería.
La Semana Nacional de las Enfermeras se celebra del 6 al 12 de mayo.
Aquí en Nueva York, las enfermeras de atención domiciliaria ayudan a sus pacientes a mantenerse seguros y saludables durante toda su vida, desde los primeros días de un niño hasta los años dorados, y todo lo demás.
Como enfermera registrada de atención domiciliaria que trabaja con el Servicio de Enfermería Visitante de Nueva York (VNSNY, por sus siglas en inglés), me siento honrada de contar entre los médicos expertos que encuentran formas únicas de conectarse con los pacientes y ayudarles a lograr la mejor calidad de vida posible.
Es posible que se sorprenda al conocer algunas de las formas en que las enfermeras de atención domiciliaria van más allá de sus “descripciones de trabajo” estándar para sus pacientes:
• Enseñar es cuidar también. Diabetes, artritis, presión arterial alta, salud del corazón: a medida que envejecemos, la mayoría de nosotros enfrentaremos problemas relacionados con enfermedades crónicas que requieren cambios en el estilo de vida. Una de las cosas más importantes que hacen las enfermeras de atención domiciliaria para ayudar a las personas que cuidan es educarlas a ellas y a sus cuidadores familiares sobre cómo realizar cambios en la dieta, el acondicionamiento físico y los medicamentos de manera segura. Es útil saber por qué los cambios son importantes y contar con apoyo mientras usted trabaja para que formen parte de su nueva rutina de bienestar.
• Resistente como uñas y gracia bajo el fuego. Las enfermeras de atención domiciliaria atienden los teléfonos y entran y salen de diferentes entornos día tras día. Deben adaptarse rápidamente a una variedad de situaciones estresantes. Ya sea que se trate de una cirugía de emergencia o de tratar rápidamente una herida horripilante, las enfermeras pueden ser algunas de las personas más difíciles que conozca. Te ayudarán a mantener la calma (y la presión arterial bajo control) y son muy hábiles para mantener la calma sin importar lo que suceda.
• Cuidado que sigue dando. Si bien los pacientes solo pueden ver a sus médicos para una visita rápida en la oficina, las enfermeras de atención domiciliaria coordinan la atención con sus pacientes de manera continua para formar relaciones de confianza que apoyan su atención. Ellos monitorean a los pacientes fuera de la oficina y pueden informar a los médicos sobre los cambios de salud para ayudarlos a mantenerse bien y evitar viajes innecesarios al hospital o la sala de emergencias. Las enfermeras de atención domiciliaria también coordinan la atención con fisioterapeutas, trabajadores sociales, ayudantes de atención médica domiciliaria y otros recursos que el médico ordena o aprueba.
• El hogar es donde está la salud. Al brindar atención en el lugar donde vive la persona, las enfermeras de atención domiciliaria ayudan a los adultos mayores o a quienes están confinados a permanecer en sus hogares y comprometidas con sus comunidades, y viven de forma segura e independiente durante muchos años, evitando el aislamiento y la dependencia que pueden desarrollarse en un hogar para adultos mayores. Ya sea que se trate de una voz en el teléfono o un golpe en la puerta, las enfermeras saben que en el hogar es donde la mayoría de las personas se sienten seguras y conectadas con su comunidad.
• Cuando nos necesite, estamos ahí. En algún momento de nuestras vidas, todos nos conectamos con una enfermera. Tal vez sea alguien que estuvo ahí cuando nacimos o que dio a luz a nuestros propios hijos. Tal vez sea la habilidad constante de una RN que supervisó la atención y nos ayudó a sanar con una pequeña risa o se dio cuenta de que no éramos nuestros habituales conversadores durante un control de salud telefónico. La Semana Nacional de las Enfermeras es un momento para agradecer a las enfermeras que están ahí cuando las necesitamos, dondequiera que estén.
Sharon Paul-Sylvestre es una enfermera registrada con el servicio de enfermería visitante sin fines de lucro de Nueva York. Para obtener más información por favor visite www.VNSNY.org o llame al 800.675.0391.