Recipe: Grilled Sausages and Cipollini Onions

“I love a throw-on-the-grill moment for Father’s Day,” says Belle English, Williams Sonoma’s Test Kitchen’s Culinary Director. In honor of her dad, award-winning chef and restaurateur Todd English, she created this super-easy recipe: an assortment of sausages and cipollini onions, all cooked on the grill. “We always had cipollini onions at home,” recalls Belle. “They’re sweet and special.” The Alabama BBQ sauce she serves alongside is inspired by the BBQ menu at her father’s Las Vegas restaurant, The Beast. “It’s like an evolved ranch dressing. I could put it on everything.”

Ingredients:

12 oz. (375 g) cipollini onions, peeled

Extra-virgin olive oil as needed

Kosher salt

1 1/2 lb. (750 g) assorted sausages

For the Alabama BBQ sauce:

1 cup (8 fl. oz.) mayonnaise

1/4 cup (2 fl. oz.) apple cider vinegar

3 Tbs. firmly packed dark brown sugar

1 Tbs. Dijon mustard

1/4 tsp. cayenne pepper

Squeeze of fresh lemon juice

Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper

Whole-grain hot mustard for serving

Directions: