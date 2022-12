No budging on the budget

Court ruling allows school budget cuts to stand

By Gregg McQueen

There will be no “real-time remedy.”

Though a state appeals court has determined that the city did violate state law when it passed the public school budget, the judges have also ruled that dramatic cuts can remain in place.

On November 15, the New York State Appellate Court rendered a decision that there was insufficient time for the New York City Council to vote again on the latest Department of Education (DOE) budget, which included more than $200 million in funding cuts.

A group of teachers and parents sued the city this summer to halt the cuts.

Appellate Court justices agreed with plaintiffs that the DOE circumvented state law when it proposed the budget to the City Council before allowing the Panel for Education Policy (PEP), the governing body of the DOE, to vote on it.

However, the judges said in their ruling that altering the public school budget this far into the school year would “have a broad unsettling effect” on the DOE’s operations and “be detrimental to students and teachers alike.”

The ruling overturned an August 5 decision by New York Supreme Court Judge Lyle Frank that the latest public school budget must be redone. The city quickly appealed that decision, sending the case to the Appellate Court.

Schools Chancellor David Banks said in a statement that he was pleased with the court’s decision.

“We will continue to manage our school budgets equitably and efficiently to uplift every child in NYC public schools,” Banks said.

The lawsuit was initiated in July after Mayor Eric Adams and the City Council announced an adopted budget for Fiscal Year 2023 that slashed spending for the city’s public school system by $215 million.

Two parents and two teachers from public schools jointly filed a lawsuit on July 18 to prevent the cuts, stating in court documents that reductions would negatively impact class size, teacher staffing, and enrichment programming.

Harlem resident Tamara Tucker, one of the lawsuit’s plaintiffs, said budget cuts to public school funding will force her school’s principal to scrap music and art programming.

“Art and music are important means of expression, especially coming out of the pandemic,” said Tucker, whose children attend P.S. 125. “Many children have experienced some really serious trauma, and having that outlet is really essential. To have that taken away would be really harmful to students.”’

The lawsuit alleged that the city failed to follow state procedures that require the PEP to vote to approve the education budget prior to the City Council vote. This year, the City Council moved to adopt the city budget on June 13, ten days before the PEP held a vote on the cuts.

Tucker and her fellow plaintiffs asked the New York Supreme Court to negate the City Council budget decision and force a revote following proper procedure.

In its ruling, the Appellate Court acknowledged that holding the PEP hearings and vote on the education budget after the City Council vote was contrary to state law.

“In implementing the FY23 budget before the PEP held its hearing, took comments from community members and voted on the estimated budget, respondents failed to follow lawful procedure,” the justices wrote.

When Chancellor Banks used an “emergency declaration” to bypass the PEP vote, it amounted to the city “avoiding its statutory obligations,” the ruling said.

Despite this, justices insisted that it was too late in the school year to force a revote and rework the budget. Instead, the court said it will require the city to adhere to the state law moving forward.

“We are gratified that the Appellate Court agreed with us on nearly all the issues that we raised in the case, and that going forward the City and the DOE will have to comply with the law in holding the hearings and vote of the Panel for Educational Policy before rather than after the City Council vote,” said Laura Barbieri, an attorney for the plaintiffs.

“While we are disappointed that the Council will not have the opportunity to hold a revote to restore these damaging cuts, we believe that the lawsuit put an additional spotlight on the irresponsible actions of city officials making these cuts in the first place, and that going forward, they will have to abide by the state law when it comes to their budgeting procedures,” Barbieri said.

Plaintiffs expressed disappointment in the appellate court ruling, which brings the protracted legal battle to an unsatisfying end for them.

“While I appreciate that the Appellate Court has confirmed the merits of our case and sees the circumvention of the educational budget process for the manipulation that it was, I am deeply disappointed that there is no real-time remedy that will be implemented,” Tucker said. “Schools across the city are still in dire financial straits while the DOE continues to publicly claim they are allocating additional funding that they are not, in fact, providing, causing additional harm to public schools and students through the loss of crucial programming and staff.”

“If there is a silver lining, I am hoping that going forward more attention will be given to the school budget process in general and the effect future budgets have on individual school programming,” said plaintiff Paul Trust, a music teacher at P.S. 39 in Brooklyn. “I hope a situation like we find ourselves in this school year can be avoided in the future.”