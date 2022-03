Next Phase NYC

Mask, vaccine mandates lifted; alert system launched

By Gregg McQueen

Mask on or off? Students in class can now choose.

Next to normal.

In a nod to pre-Covid times, several restrictions in New York City were lifted on Mon., Mar. 7 as coronavirus cases continue to drop sharply.

Beginning on March 7, Mayor Eric Adams has suspended Key to NYC rules, meaning indoor venues such as restaurants, bars, gyms, and entertainment spaces are no longer required to check for proof of vaccination.

Adams also lifted the indoor mask mandate in the city’s public schools for students in grade K through 12.

Card no more.

Masks will still be required in schools for children under 5, as they are not yet eligible to be vaccinated. Schools will continue to maintain Covid-19 protocols, including increased ventilation, daily health screenings, and test kit distribution.

At a press conference in Times Square on March 4, Adams said the city’s current positivity rate over a seven-day average is 1.8 percent, making it safe to lift the mandates.

“We are far from out of the woods. Covid is still here, but we are beating it back,” said Adams. “I’m glad to say that the rates are low enough that the mandatory program is no longer needed.”

Indoor venues such as restaurants are no longer required to check for proof of vaccination – or insist on masks.

“We’re bringing tourism back. We’re bringing our economy back,” he added.

Businesses previously covered by Key to NYC rules will still have the flexibility to require proof of vaccination or masking indoors if they choose, Adams said, but it will not be required.

All other Covid-19 mandates in the city will remain in effect, including requirements for employees to be vaccinated.

In addition, the city rolled out a new color-coded alert system to advise New Yorkers of the current risk posed by Covid-19. The system consists of four alert levels — low, medium, high, and very high — to align with what the city is experiencing with in terms of community spread and impact on hospitals.

Thumbs up on the new policies.

The alert system will “keep New Yorkers informed about what the risk of Covid transmission looks like in our city, and how you can best protect yourself and your neighbors,” said Health Commissioner Dr. Dave Chokshi.

“It will also hold us accountable by laying out proactive actions that we will take at each level,” he said.

The current alert level for the city is low, said Chokshi, who spoke at his final press conference as Health Commissioner. He will soon be succeeded by Dr. Ashwin Vasan.

Adams stressed that mandates could return if Covid rates begin to trend in a different direction.

The city has administered over 17 million vaccine doses.

“We will make the proper public health decisions to keep our city safe. We will pivot if we see a reason to change any policies,” he said.

“Covid changes, it shifts, it modifies,” Adams said. “And if we see a rise in cases or hospitalizations, we’re gonna come back.”

He called on all New Yorkers to get Covid-19 vaccinations or booster shots.

“We cannot say it enough,” he stated. “It prevents hospitalizations. It prevents deaths.”

So far, the city has administered over 17 million vaccine doses.

Entertainment venues can also admit patrons without additional protocols.

More than 77 percent of New Yorkers have been fully vaccinated, Chokshi reported, including 87 percent of all adults and hundreds of thousands of children.

According to a recent analysis by Yale University epidemiologists, an estimated 48,000 Covid deaths in New York City were prevented due to the availability of Covid vaccines.

More than 300,000 hospitalizations were prevented by the vaccines, the analysis said, as well as 1.9 million Covid cases in the city.

“We still have more work to do to ensure that even more New Yorkers are vaccinated, particularly our kids, and that all are staying up to date with booster doses when it’s their time,” said Chokshi.

Public Advocate Jumaane Williams called for greater consistency in communication.

In a statement, Public Advocate Jumaane Williams said it was “unnecessary and unwise to suddenly remove Key to NYC, especially while simultaneously lifting other protections and amid existing vaccine disparities across neighborhoods.”

He also questioned the transparency surrounding metrics driving the city’s new Covid alert system.

“Right now, the CDC’s assessment places New York City counties at ‘medium’ risk, not low,” said Williams. “Additionally, the city’s new definition of ‘low’ risk protocols includes masking in some spaces where vaccination status is unverified – seemingly at odds with the administration lifting protocols, especially around Key to NYC.”

“Consistency of messaging and metrics is essential to giving New Yorkers the tools they need to protect themselves and one another,” Williams said, “and rebuilding trust that the government will not repeat the mistakes of the past.”