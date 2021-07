Newmark and NY1

CUNY’s Newmark Graduate School of Journalism and Spectrum News NY1 are teaming up to air a one-hour special on July 20 at 8 p.m. in celebration of the school’s 15th anniversary.

“NY1 & CUNY’s Newmark: Meet Tomorrow’s Storytellers,” hosted by NY1 political anchor Errol Louis, will highlight the J-School’s esteemed 16-month master’s degree programs and its other offerings aimed at diversifying the news industry and supporting journalists at every stage of their careers.

“Both CUNY and NY1 are iconic institutions dedicated to serving New Yorkers,” said Helen Swenson, Vice President, Content and News, Spectrum News NY1. “We’re proud to have several Newmark alums and teachers now working at NY1 and hope that showcasing this revered university’s curriculum will inspire future generations of journalists.”

“NY1 & CUNY’s Newmark: Meet Tomorrow’s Storytellers” will detail the school’s bilingual, documentary, broadcast, and other programs and feature current Newmark students as well as alumni and faculty who are NY1 journalists and producers, including political reporter Juan Manuel Benítez, Bronx reporter Amy Yensi, and transit reporter Dan Rivoli.

“This partnership allows us to honor our longstanding relationship with NY1,” said Newmark J-School Dean Sarah Bartlett. “It also helps raise awareness of the importance of local journalism and supporting our talented and deserving students.”

Features will include a look at the school’s drone journalism class, its entrepreneurial “Journalism Creators Program,” and two Bronx newspapers that are staffed by students. Additionally, Louis, who has taught urban reporting at the school for more than a decade, will moderate two panel discussions with Newmark students and faculty. One discussion is on “The Clemency Project,” a joint effort by the J-School and CUNY Law School focused on justice reform, and the other is on the J-School’s pioneering Engagement Journalism program, which is aimed at meeting the needs of communities.

Segments spotlighting Newmark students also will air on NY1 from July 20 through August, in addition to a mobile campaign where individuals can text the word “Newmark” to the number 929.264.5450 in support of the school’s scholarship fund.

The City University of New York launched the graduate school of journalism on Aug. 24, 2006 as the only publicly-funded school of its kind in the Northeast.

For more, please visit journalism.cuny.edu.