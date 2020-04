New Yorkers under orders to wear masks in public

Mask your mug.

Any New Yorker venturing out in public and in‎ situations where social distancing cannot be maintained must now wear a mask or face covering.

Governor Andrew Cuomo issued an executive order on Wednesday requiring all people in New York State to cover their faces. Effective Friday, April 17, the order will be enforced by local governments.

“If you are going to be in a situation, in public, where you come into contact with other people in a situation that is not socially distanced, you must have a mask or a cloth covering nose and mouth,” Cuomo said at a press conference.

Cuomo explained that the order was part of a “phased reopening” that would allow the state to return to normal.

He suggested that the COVID-19 crisis would not be considered over until scientists could develop a viable vaccination against the virus.

“It’s over when we have a vaccine,” Cuomo said.

The executive order will apply to people in public spaces and taking mass transit, as well as people walking on sidewalks, Cuomo said. Acceptable face coverings include scarfs or bandanas as long as it covers a person’s nose and mouth.

Though Cuomo said that civil penalties for failure to wear a mask would not occur at this time, he said that fines could be issued in the future if “widespread non-compliance” was observed.

Cuomo also announced that the state will begin conducting antibody tests using a finger-prick method. Up to 2,000 New Yorkers will be tested per day, with priority given to frontline health care workers, first responders and other essential workers, Cuomo said.

The state is also asking the Food and Drug Administration for expedited approval of a finger prick antibody test that could test up to 100,000 New Yorkers a day.

Cuomo said that wide-scale testing was the “single-best tool” that would lead toward reopening of the economy.

“We have done more tests than any other state in the nation, more than 500,000 in over a one-month period,” he said. “But we need to do more and we need the help of the federal government to get people back to work and begin our return to a new normal.”