New #VaxForKids pop-up sites

The state launched the vaccination campaign in January.

Nearly 40 new sites have been launched across New York State specifically to increase Covid-19 vaccination rates among children and adolescents.

Governor Kathy Hochul announced 39 new #VaxForKids pop-up sites this week, as she and the State’s Department of Health continue to urge parents and guardians to ensure their children get fully vaccinated and boosted when eligible.

“Our #VaxForKids program and other community-based vaccination efforts have been enormously successful, and as a result New York State continues to lead the way on vaccinations, including for young New Yorkers,” Hochul said. “I want to thank all of our partners and the parents, guardians, and kids who stepped up to get vaccinated. This effort has made our communities, our schools, and our families safer.”

New locations include several in the Bronx and Northern Manhattan:

Part of the Solution (POTS)

2759 Webster Avenue

Bronx, NY 10458

Open: Thursday, February 24, 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Vaccine Type: Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna

TEP Middle School

152 Sherman Avenue

New York, NY 10034

Open: Friday, February 25; 9:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Vaccine Type: Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna

Democracy Prep Charter School

207 West 133rd Street

New York, NY 10030

Open: Thursday, March 3; 11:30 am – 7:00 pm

Vaccine Type: Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna

Democracy Prep Charter School

3872 3rd Ave

Bronx, NY 10457

Open: Thursday, March 3; 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Vaccine Type: Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna

The state launched the #VaxForKids campaign in January to increase vaccination rates among New York children 5 to 11 and provide booster doses for eligible adolescents 12 to 17.

To date, 261 sites have been established statewide, including 72 school-based pop-ups.

“The Department of Health, along with our community-based partners, established 261 #VaxForKids sites in just six weeks – reaching every corner of the state,” said State Health Commissioner Dr. Mary T. Bassett. “These sites are conveniently located at schools, family destinations, and trusted community spaces like public libraries and fire departments – helping more parents and guardians confidently make the decision to get their children vaccinated. Parents and guardians, make sure your kids are vaccinated and up to date with all recommended doses. Kids can catch Covid-19 and develop severe disease, and vaccination remains their best protection against the virus and its variants.”

Children five and older are eligible.

Children five and older are eligible for the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine. As of January 7, 2022, adolescents 12 and older are eligible for a booster dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine at least five months after completing their initial vaccine series. Additionally, children 5-11 with certain immunocompromising conditions are now eligible for an additional dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine at least 28 days after completing their initial vaccine series.

For more information, visit ny.gov/VaxForKids.