New vax sites for children to open

By Gregg McQueen

120 new pop-up vaccination sites across New York State will be opened over a 12-week-period under the #VaxtoSchool campaign, a coordinated effort to increase vaccination rates among school-aged children.

In the coming weeks, the State Department of Health will work with localities, community-based organizations and healthcare centers on-the-ground to establish the sites in all regions of the state. As announced by Governor Kathy Hochul, each region will be hosting two new events per week, with partners, host sites and outreach efforts tailored to best meet the needs of the communities they are built to serve, Hochul said.

“With these pop-up vaccinations sites, we are ramping up our #VaxtoSchool campaign on the road and going into communities where vaccination rates are still lagging among young New Yorkers, so we can reach as many families as possible and make our schools safer for students and staff,” Hochul said.

A community-based medical professional will be available at each site to answer any questions parents and guardians of school-aged New Yorkers may have. Alongside the new sites, mobile vaccine buses will be launched in public recreational spaces like basketball courts and parks.

As part of the effort, Hochul announced the launch of a new, dedicated website [ny.gov/vaxtoschool] with critical resources and materials for parents and guardians of school-aged New Yorkers and school communities. This website will soon be updated with a listing of pop-up vaccine locations.

The state has also unveiled a new Instagram channel, @VaccinateNY, to educate young New Yorkers and their families about the Covid-19 vaccine.

At a press conference to announce the new efforts, Hochul said that only 54 percent of New Yorkers aged 12 to 17 had received a Covid-19 shot.

“So, parents, protect your kids,” she said. “This is the combination of their seatbelt, their bike, helmet, and car seat, everything else that you would do naturally to protect your child. Getting them vaccinated should be just as natural as that. It’s safe. It’s smart. And you’ll not regret it, because I cannot imagine the regret a parent does feel when they had their child unvaccinated, that child gets sick or worse.”

For more information, please visit ny.go/vaxtoschool.