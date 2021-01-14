- English
- Español
New vaccine site at Armory
Get your shot in the arm at the Armory.
The COVID-19 vaccine will soon be administered by NewYork-Presbyterian at the indoor track and field facility in Washington Heights.
Starting Thurs., Jan. 14, New Yorkers 65 years of age and over can schedule an appointment to receive the vaccine at the site located on Fort Washington Avenue at 168th Street.
Vaccines will be available by appointment only and must be made online through Connect, the hospital’s online patient service.
Eligible patients can sign up at VaccineTogetherNY.org
The new vaccine hub was announced by Congressman Adriano Espaillat, who has led calls for expanded vaccine access in Northern Manhattan.
“Our communities have overcome incredible challenges, even as we have been devastated by this deadly pandemic and suffered tremendous loss,” said Espaillat. “I’m grateful to NewYork-Presbyterian and all the frontline workers, who have been here for our community
through this pandemic. I am thrilled they will be able to offer the COVID-19 vaccine to people 65 and older, a significant step in stopping the spread of this virus.”
“With the help of this vaccine, which has been tested and produced based on science and proven to be safe and effective, we will get through this together and we will build back stronger and better than ever before. I encourage my eligible constituents to sign up
for an appointment,” he said.
Espaillat’s office is working with New York State officials to launch a drive-through COVID-19 vaccine location for taxi and livery drivers and other essential personnel, he said.
Vaccinations are expected to begin at the Armory site on Thursday afternoon and continue seven days a week. Appointments will be available based on NewYork-Presbyterian’s supply of vaccines.
Once eligible patients register with Connect, they will receive a notification when they can schedule a vaccine appointment.
“We are pleased to offer the COVID-19 vaccine to people 65 and older by appointment only beginning at The Armory on 168th
Street, following New York State Department of Health guidelines,” said NewYork-Presbyterian in a statement. “We will vaccinate as many eligible people as quickly as possible, utilizing available supplies, while asking for everyone’s continued patience and
diligence. Vaccinating all New Yorkers is key to restoring the health and vitality of our communities, and we are proud to be part of this historic effort.”
To make an vaccination appointment, visit VaccineTogetherNY.org.
For additional assistance, call 646.697.VACC.
Nuevo sitio de vacunas en la Armería
Vacúnese en la Armería.
La vacuna COVID-19 pronto será administrada por el NewYork-Presbyterian en las instalaciones de pista y campo en Washington Heights.
A partir del jueves 14 de enero, los neoyorquinos de 65 años o más pueden programar una cita para recibir la vacuna en el sitio ubicado en la avenida Fort Washington y la calle 168.
Las vacunas estarán disponibles solo con cita previa, la cual debe hacerse en línea a través de Connect, el servicio para pacientes en línea del hospital.
Los pacientes elegibles pueden registrarse en VaccineTogetherNY.org
El nuevo centro de vacunas fue anunciado por el congresista Adriano Espaillat, quien ha liderado los llamados para ampliar el acceso a las vacunas en el norte de Manhattan.
“Nuestras comunidades han superado desafíos increíbles, incluso siendo devastados por esta pandemia mortal y sufriendo enormes pérdidas”, dijo Espaillat. “Estoy agradecido con el NewYork-Presbyterian y todos los trabajadores de primera línea que han estado aquí para nuestra comunidad durante esta pandemia. Estoy encantado de que puedan ofrecer la vacuna COVID-19 a personas de 65 años o más, un paso importante para detener la propagación de este virus”.
“Con la ayuda de esta vacuna, que ha sido probada y producida por la ciencia y ha demostrado ser segura y efectiva, superaremos esto juntos y nos reconstruiremos más fuertes y mejores que nunca. Animo a mis electores elegibles a inscribirse para una cita”, dijo.
La oficina de Espaillat está trabajando con los funcionarios del estado de Nueva York para lanzar una ubicación de acceso directo a la vacuna COVID-19 para taxistas y conductores de librea y demás personal esencial, dijo.
Se espera que las vacunas comiencen a administrarse en el sitio de la Armería el jueves por la tarde y continúen los siete días de la semana. Las citas estarán disponibles de acuerdo con el suministro de vacunas del NewYork-Presbyterian.
Una vez que los pacientes elegibles se registren en Connect, recibirán una notificación cuando puedan programar una cita para vacunas.
“Nos complace ofrecer la vacuna COVID-19 a personas de 65 años o más con cita previa solo en The Armory en la calle 168, siguiendo las pautas del Departamento de Salud del estado de Nueva York”, dijo el NewYork-Presbyterian en un comunicado. “Vacunaremos a la mayor cantidad de personas elegibles lo más rápido posible, utilizando los suministros disponibles, mientras pedimos la paciencia y la diligencia continuas de todos. Vacunar a todos los neoyorquinos es clave para restaurar la salud y la vitalidad de nuestras comunidades, y estamos orgullosos de ser parte de este esfuerzo histórico”.
Para programar una cita de vacunación, visite VaccineTogetherNY.org.
Para obtener ayuda adicional, llame al 646.697.VACC.