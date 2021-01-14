New vaccine site at Armory

Get your shot in the arm at the Armory.

The COVID-19 vaccine will soon be administered by NewYork-Presbyterian at the indoor track and field facility in Washington Heights.

Starting Thurs., Jan. 14, New Yorkers 65 years of age and over can schedule an appointment to receive the vaccine at the site located on Fort Washington Avenue at 168th Street.

Vaccines will be available by appointment only and must be made online through Connect, the hospital’s online patient service.

Eligible patients can sign up at VaccineTogetherNY.org

The new vaccine hub was announced by Congressman Adriano Espaillat, who has led calls for expanded vaccine access in Northern Manhattan.

“Our communities have overcome incredible challenges, even as we have been devastated by this deadly pandemic and suffered tremendous loss,” said Espaillat. “I’m grateful to NewYork-Presbyterian and all the frontline workers, who have been here for our community

through this pandemic. I am thrilled they will be able to offer the COVID-19 vaccine to people 65 and older, a significant step in stopping the spread of this virus.”

“With the help of this vaccine, which has been tested and produced based on science and proven to be safe and effective, we will get through this together and we will build back stronger and better than ever before. I encourage my eligible constituents to sign up

for an appointment,” he said.

Espaillat’s office is working with New York State officials to launch a drive-through COVID-19 vaccine location for taxi and livery drivers and other essential personnel, he said.

Vaccinations are expected to begin at the Armory site on Thursday afternoon and continue seven days a week. Appointments will be available based on NewYork-Presbyterian’s supply of vaccines.

Once eligible patients register with Connect, they will receive a notification when they can schedule a vaccine appointment.

“We are pleased to offer the COVID-19 vaccine to people 65 and older by appointment only beginning at The Armory on 168th

Street, following New York State Department of Health guidelines,” said NewYork-Presbyterian in a statement. “We will vaccinate as many eligible people as quickly as possible, utilizing available supplies, while asking for everyone’s continued patience and

diligence. Vaccinating all New Yorkers is key to restoring the health and vitality of our communities, and we are proud to be part of this historic effort.”

To make an vaccination appointment, visit VaccineTogetherNY.org.

For additional assistance, call 646.697.VACC.

