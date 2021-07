New vaccine requirement for city workforce

By Gregg McQueen

Defeat Delta.

All city workers will be required to provide one-time proof of vaccination or weekly Covid-19 tests beginning on September 13, Mayor Bill de Blasio has announced.

The measures were necessary to help curtail the spread of the Delta variant of Covid-19, argued the mayor at a July 26 media briefing.

The mandate applies to all workers at city agencies, including members of the New York Police Department (NYPD) and the Fire Department of New York (FDNY).

In addition, city workers and contractors in residential and congregate care settings will be required to comply with the mandate by August 16.

The latest requirements were issued several days after the mayor announced that all public health workers at NYC Health + Hospital sites will be required to get a Covid-19 vaccine or submit to weekly Covid tests.

“We’re going to keep climbing this ladder and adding additional measures as needed…to fight the Delta variant. The number one way to fight it is to get vaccinated,” said de Blasio, who urged private sector employers to adopt vaccination mandates as well.

“These new requirements reflect our commitment to each other and the people we serve,” said Health Commissioner Dr. Dave A. Chokshi. “In the tug of war between vaccines and the variants, we should continue to bet on the vaccines. But now is the time for our whole city to pull together to defeat Delta.”

Effective August 2, all unvaccinated city government employees will be required to wear a mask at all times at their work site, de Blasio said.

“You must either wear a mask indoors at your work site at all times, or if you would prefer not to, you have to immediately go get vaccinated,” he said. “We will have to, unfortunately, be very tough. If a city government employee does not wear a mask indoors and they are unvaccinated there, unfortunately there will have to be consequences because we have to take it seriously.”

On August 2, the city will unveil an app called NYC COVID SAFE to help New Yorkers prove vaccination or test results.

“This app is simple and easy to use, allows you to keep track of vaccination or test results and have them available to show any employer or anyone else you’d need to,” de Blasio said. “All of these tools matter, everything that helps people to keep track and to be held accountable is a good thing.”

In response to the vaccinate-or-test mandate, DC 37 Executive Director Henry Garrido said the de Blasio administration must negotiate with the union — the city’s largest for public employees — in order to perform weekly tests on its members.

“If City Hall intends to test our members weekly, they must first meet us at the table to bargain,” Garrido said. “While we encourage everyone to get vaccinated and support measures to ensure our members’ health and wellbeing, weekly testing is clearly subject to mandatory bargaining. New York City is a union town and that cannot be ignored.”

In a statement, the United Federation of Teachers indicated it supported the mandate.

“Vaccination and testing have helped keep schools among the safest places in the city. This approach puts the emphasis on vaccination but still allows for personal choice and provides additional safeguards through regular testing. There are still many things to do before we are prepared to safely open our schools in September,” the statement said.

While applauding de Blasio’s move, Public Advocate Jumaane Williams said that the mayor must coordinate with union leaders and suggested the timeline and test frequency should be sped up.

“I commend the Mayor for implementing a required vaccination-or-testing policy for city workers, and urge that, in coordination with union leadership, the proposed timeline be accelerated and requirements be expanded to twice-weekly testing,” said Williams. “Both changes would dramatically improve our ability to control the spread of the Delta variant.”