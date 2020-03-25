New Standard in the Square

School ramps up support for students

By Gregg McQueen

Routine has never been more welcome.

Anna Rodríguez has a daughter in sixth grade and, these days, a typical day has been hard to find – or define.

The two have found some solace at School in the Square, the Washington Heights charter middle school at 120 Wadsworth Avenue.

Upon enrollment, all students, including Rodríguez’s daughter, are provided with a Chromebook and complete online learning assignments from home.

And, as the coronavirus outbreak prompted the city’s Department of Education to initiate a remote learning program this past Monday, the school had already been conducting an online curriculum for more than a week.

“I’m proud that our school was doing the remote learning before others,” said Rodríguez. “It’s helped a lot to keep the routine going even though they’re not in school.”

Administrators tested a remote learning platform on Fri., March 13. By that time, the school had already made the decision to close down due to the COVID-19 outbreak, explained founding Executive Director Evan Meyers.

Teachers quickly prepared online learning modules, and trained the students on how to access from home.

“That Friday, we asked teachers to come in for a day of trial online learning, while students logged in from home. We could work out any kinks and were fully ready to start on March 16 with everyone doing this from home,” said Meyers.

In the first week of remote learning, 97 percent of the students participated in the lessons, he said.

“We know where almost every kid is at the time,” remarked Meyers. “It’s a good feeling.”

He said the school is considering other ways the students could connect with each other from a distance. “We’re thinking of creative things like a chat room or an online dance party.”

Founded in 2016, the school, led by principal Carrie Amon, is built on innovative programming that includes a longer school day; weekend tutoring; and soccer, rugby and cheerleading for after school activities. Cooking, coding, and the arts are among the “passion” subjects from which students can select as a daily elective course along with core subjects.

“The school is based on relationships first, and it’s important that we can maintain that,” noted Meyers. “To the extent that the technology has allowed us, we’ve been able to build a sense of community, but it’s hard.”

During the coronavirus outbreak, the school has provided additional support.

The school has a team of four full-time social workers, who are routinely calling and checking in on families.

“At this time, it’s also about meeting socioemotional needs,” remarked Meyers.

Staff is also distributing food outside its entrance each afternoon.

“Kids can grab a lunch, or maybe something [they’ll] eat for breakfast the next morning. We also have phone chargers, books, other things they might need,” Meyers said.

Sixth grade parent Jill Ashley said families can also acquire school supplies to use at home.

“For the remote learning, they’ll supply everything down to the pen and paper. Whatever you would need in the classroom they give you to use at home,” she said. “Along with the meals, it’s been a holistic support system for families.”

The decision to close the school was a challenging one, Meyers said, but necessary because it no longer felt safe to bring students and staff into the building due to the highly contagious nature of coronavirus.

“We thought we could provide education continuity and other types of supports even if our building was closed,” he said. “We had a robust plan in place, so in the end it was an easy decision to make.”

That the students were already equipped with Chromebooks and were familiar with online assignment protocols was key in easing the transition.

“That’s been a huge help to us in this moment. There was already an infrastructure in place for online learning,” said Meyers. “These last ten days, I’ve never been so proud of our staff. Everyone has pulled together in so many ways.”

Students are using platforms such as Google Classroom and Zoom to complete lessons and communicate with teachers and classmates by video chats.

The remote learning is conducted on a set schedule that’s communicated very clearly to the parents, Ashley said.

“The students are more accountable because you have to be there at a certain time,” she said. “I think it’s great. My daughter sits at her desk during the day. I hear her talking and sharing with her teacher. I think she feels more connected to the school.”

“Being able to see their teachers and friends is important,” agreed Rodríguez, a Washington Heights native.

“We are in a community where parents need support and they are helping. Even before they closed the building, my daughter came home from school and said they were asking if families needed food,” she said. “It’s important to maintain a sense of family right now.”

For more, please visit schoolinthesquare.org or call 718.916.7683.