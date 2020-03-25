- English
- Español
New Standard in the Square
School ramps up support for students
By Gregg McQueen
Routine has never been more welcome.
Anna Rodríguez has a daughter in sixth grade and, these days, a typical day has been hard to find – or define.
The two have found some solace at School in the Square, the Washington Heights charter middle school at 120 Wadsworth Avenue.
Upon enrollment, all students, including Rodríguez’s daughter, are provided with a Chromebook and complete online learning assignments from home.
And, as the coronavirus outbreak prompted the city’s Department of Education to initiate a remote learning program this past Monday, the school had already been conducting an online curriculum for more than a week.
“I’m proud that our school was doing the remote learning before others,” said Rodríguez. “It’s helped a lot to keep the routine going even though they’re not in school.”
Administrators tested a remote learning platform on Fri., March 13. By that time, the school had already made the decision to close down due to the COVID-19 outbreak, explained founding Executive Director Evan Meyers.
Teachers quickly prepared online learning modules, and trained the students on how to access from home.
“That Friday, we asked teachers to come in for a day of trial online learning, while students logged in from home. We could work out any kinks and were fully ready to start on March 16 with everyone doing this from home,” said Meyers.
In the first week of remote learning, 97 percent of the students participated in the lessons, he said.
“We know where almost every kid is at the time,” remarked Meyers. “It’s a good feeling.”
He said the school is considering other ways the students could connect with each other from a distance. “We’re thinking of creative things like a chat room or an online dance party.”
Founded in 2016, the school, led by principal Carrie Amon, is built on innovative programming that includes a longer school day; weekend tutoring; and soccer, rugby and cheerleading for after school activities. Cooking, coding, and the arts are among the “passion” subjects from which students can select as a daily elective course along with core subjects.
“The school is based on relationships first, and it’s important that we can maintain that,” noted Meyers. “To the extent that the technology has allowed us, we’ve been able to build a sense of community, but it’s hard.”
During the coronavirus outbreak, the school has provided additional support.
The school has a team of four full-time social workers, who are routinely calling and checking in on families.
“At this time, it’s also about meeting socioemotional needs,” remarked Meyers.
Staff is also distributing food outside its entrance each afternoon.
“Kids can grab a lunch, or maybe something [they’ll] eat for breakfast the next morning. We also have phone chargers, books, other things they might need,” Meyers said.
Sixth grade parent Jill Ashley said families can also acquire school supplies to use at home.
“For the remote learning, they’ll supply everything down to the pen and paper. Whatever you would need in the classroom they give you to use at home,” she said. “Along with the meals, it’s been a holistic support system for families.”
The decision to close the school was a challenging one, Meyers said, but necessary because it no longer felt safe to bring students and staff into the building due to the highly contagious nature of coronavirus.
“We thought we could provide education continuity and other types of supports even if our building was closed,” he said. “We had a robust plan in place, so in the end it was an easy decision to make.”
That the students were already equipped with Chromebooks and were familiar with online assignment protocols was key in easing the transition.
“That’s been a huge help to us in this moment. There was already an infrastructure in place for online learning,” said Meyers. “These last ten days, I’ve never been so proud of our staff. Everyone has pulled together in so many ways.”
Students are using platforms such as Google Classroom and Zoom to complete lessons and communicate with teachers and classmates by video chats.
The remote learning is conducted on a set schedule that’s communicated very clearly to the parents, Ashley said.
“The students are more accountable because you have to be there at a certain time,” she said. “I think it’s great. My daughter sits at her desk during the day. I hear her talking and sharing with her teacher. I think she feels more connected to the school.”
“Being able to see their teachers and friends is important,” agreed Rodríguez, a Washington Heights native.
“We are in a community where parents need support and they are helping. Even before they closed the building, my daughter came home from school and said they were asking if families needed food,” she said. “It’s important to maintain a sense of family right now.”
For more, please visit schoolinthesquare.org or call 718.916.7683.
Nuevo estándar en Square
Escuela aumenta apoyo a estudiantes
Por Gregg McQueen
La rutina nunca ha sido más bienvenida.
Anna Rodríguez tiene una hija en sexto grado y, en estos días, un día típico ha sido difícil de encontrar, o de definir.
Ambas han encontrado consuelo en School in the Square, la escuela preparatoria charter de Washington Heights en el No. 120 de la avenida Wadsworth.
Al inscribirse, todos los estudiantes, incluida la hija de Rodríguez, reciben una Chromebook y completan tareas de aprendizaje en línea desde su hogar.
Y como el brote de coronavirus provocó que el Departamento de Educación de la ciudad iniciara un programa de aprendizaje remoto el lunes pasado, la escuela ya había estado llevando a cabo un plan de estudios en línea durante más de una semana.
“Estoy orgullosa de que nuestra escuela estaba haciendo el aprendizaje remoto antes que otras”, dijo Rodríguez. “Ha ayudado mucho a mantener la rutina a pesar de que no están en la escuela”.
Los administradores probaron una plataforma remota de aprendizaje el viernes 13 de marzo. En ese momento, la escuela ya había tomado la decisión de cerrar debido al brote de COVID-19, explicó Evan Meyers, director ejecutivo fundador.
Los maestros prepararon rápidamente módulos de aprendizaje en línea y capacitaron a los estudiantes sobre cómo ingresar desde su hogar.
“Ese viernes, les pedimos a los maestros que vinieran para un día de aprendizaje en línea de prueba, mientras los estudiantes ingresaban desde su casa. Podríamos resolver cualquier problema y estaríamos completamente listos para comenzar el 16 de marzo con todos haciendo esto desde casa”, dijo Meyers.
En la primera semana de aprendizaje remoto, el 97 por ciento de los estudiantes participaron en las lecciones, dijo.
“Sabemos dónde están casi todos los niños en ese momento”, comentó Meyers. “Es un buen sentimiento”.
Dijo que la escuela está considerando otras formas en que los estudiantes podrían conectarse entre sí desde la distancia. “Estamos pensando en cosas creativas como una sala de chat o una fiesta de baile en línea”.
Fundada en 2016, la escuela, dirigida por la directora Carrie Amon, tiene como base una programación innovadora que incluye: un día escolar más largo; tutoría de fin de semana; y fútbol soccer, rugby y animación deportiva como actividades extra escolares. La cocina, la programación y las artes se encuentran entre las materias de “pasión”, de las cuales los estudiantes pueden seleccionar como un curso electivo diario junto con las materias básicas.
“La escuela se basa primero en las relaciones y es importante que podamos mantener eso”, señaló Meyers. “En la medida en que la tecnología nos lo ha permitido, hemos podido tener la sensación de comunidad, pero es difícil”.
Durante el brote de coronavirus, la escuela ha brindado apoyo adicional.
La escuela cuenta con un equipo de cuatro trabajadores sociales a tiempo completo, que rutinariamente llaman y revisan que todo esté bien con las familias.
“En este momento, también se trata de satisfacer las necesidades socioemocionales”, comentó Meyers.
El personal igualmente distribuye alimentos afuera de su entrada cada tarde.
“Los niños pueden almorzar, o tal vez algo [que quieran] para el desayuno a la mañana siguiente. También tenemos cargadores de teléfono, libros, otras cosas que puedan necesitar”, comentó Meyers.
Jill Ashley, madre de un estudiante de sexto grado, dijo que las familias también pueden obtener útiles escolares para usar en casa.
“Para el aprendizaje remoto, nos suministraron todo, hasta pluma y papel. Lo que se necesite en el salón de clases, nos lo dieron para usar en casa”, dijo. “Junto con las comidas, ha sido un sistema de apoyo integral para las familias”.
La decisión de cerrar la escuela fue desafiante, dijo Meyers, pero necesaria, pues ya no se sentía seguro que los estudiantes y personal se trasladarán al edificio debido a la naturaleza altamente contagiosa del coronavirus.
“Pensamos que podríamos proporcionar continuidad educativa y otros tipos de apoyo, incluso si nuestro edificio estuviera cerrado”, dijo. “Teníamos un plan sólido, así que al final fue una decisión fácil de tomar”.
Que los estudiantes ya estuvieran equipados con Chromebooks y que estuvieran familiarizados con los protocolos de asignación en línea, fue clave para facilitar la transición.
“Eso ha sido de gran ayuda para nosotros en este momento. Ya existía una infraestructura para el aprendizaje en línea”, dijo Meyers. “Estos últimos diez días, nunca he estado tan orgulloso de nuestro personal. Todos se han unido de muchas maneras”.
Los estudiantes están utilizando plataformas como Google Classroom y Zoom para completar lecciones y comunicarse con maestros y compañeros de clase mediante chats de video.
El aprendizaje remoto se lleva a cabo en un horario establecido que se comunica muy claramente a los padres, dijo Ashley.
“Los estudiantes son más responsables porque tienes que estar ahí en un momento determinado”, dijo. “Creo que es genial. Mi hija se sienta en su escritorio durante el día. La escucho hablar y compartir su enseñanza. Creo que ella se siente más conectada con la escuela”.
“Poder ver a sus maestros y amigos es importante”, coincidió Rodríguez, nativo de Washington Heights.
“Estamos en una comunidad donde los padres necesitan apoyo y están ayudando. Incluso antes de que cerraran el edificio, mi hija llegó a casa de la escuela y dijo que estaban preguntando si las familias necesitaban comida”, comentó. “Es importante mantener un sentido de familia en este momento”.
Para más información, por favor visite schoolinthesquare.org o llame al 718.916.7683.