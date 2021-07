New small business support funds

A combined $2.48 million is coming in support funds to local small businesses.

Funding has been allocated to the Upper Manhattan Empowerment Zone (UMEZ) and Business Resource and Investment Service Center (BRISC) through the New York Public Library, as allocated through a U.S. Treasury fund for Community Development Financial Institutions (CDFIs).

The funding, facilitated by Congressman Adriano Espaillat, includes $658,000 to BRISC and $1.826 million to UMEZ. The allocation to UMEZ marks the maximum award amount under the Rapid Response program, which was part of a $1.25 billion award to more than 800 CDFIs.

The funds will help provide flexible support to small businesses throughout New York’s 13th Congressional District to assist with ongoing recovery efforts following the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Over the course of the pandemic, my office worked with hundreds of small businesses from my district, helping owners apply and access funding allocated through federal legislation to help keep businesses open during this time of great need,” said Espaillat. “[UMEZ] is a true partner to small businesses in New York City and has been instrumental in the community as a whole helping businesses run and thrive and this funding will help provide a critical investment in the program to continue its efforts to help businesses re-build better and stronger from this pandemic.”

Founded in 1994, UMEZ focuses on workforce development and technical assistance for small businesses with programs that facilitate economic support and development in the neighborhoods of Central, West, and East Harlem; Washington Heights; and Inwood.

“These federal economic relief funds…. will enable UMEZ and BRISC to continue to develop the types of programs that further strengthen small businesses in our Upper Manhattan communities,” said UMEZ President and Chief Executive Officer Blair M. Duncan. “We thank Congressman Espaillat and his team for quickly assisting us to navigate the U.S. General Services Administration’s registration process, so that UMEZ and BRISC could apply for these federal funds designed for communities like ours. His office’s responsiveness enabled us to submit under a tight deadline.”

For more information, please visit umez.org.