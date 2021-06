New report spotlights racial impact of rezonings

A new report details the racial impact of recent neighborhood rezonings and the need to conduct impact studies prior to future rezonings in order to avoid displacement.

The report, issued by New York City Public Advocate Jumaane Williams, outlines the shortcomings of current processes for city rezonings and highlights several instances in which rezonings exacerbated displacement and gentrification.

“Again and again, across the city, we have seen changes made to communities, rather than with them, through aggressive development. Gentrification and displacement have continued to force people and communities from their homes,” Williams said in a statement. “Sadly, both developers and the city have been reluctant to recognize the role of rezonings in this racial and ethnic displacement, much less take adequate action to prevent it. Today’s report makes clear the need for and benefits of a racial impact study. We can grow and create new, affordable, income-targeted housing while preventing people and communities from being priced out of their neighborhoods.”

Williams released the report on June 16, the day the City Council Committee on Land Use voted on Intro 1572, legislation Williams introduced in 2019 that would require the city to conduct a racial impact study whenever it attempts to advance a rezoning project.

Later that day, Williams and fair housing advocates rallied outside of City Hall, calling for the immediate passage of the bill.

Intro 1572 would require that whenever an Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) is prepared in connection with a land use application for city review, it must include an analysis of racial and ethnic impacts, and whether the proposed action would affirmatively further fair housing within the meaning of the Fair Housing Act.

According to the bill, that analysis would include information on current housing conditions and projected employment opportunities, with information disaggregated by race and ethnicity, as opposed to the basis of income bands and rents. This would establish a more well-informed and ultimately more beneficial land use process framed in equity, the report argued.

The new report highlights several neighborhoods in which rezonings have spurred rapid development and ensuing racial displacement, spotlighting Bedford-Stuyvesant in Brooklyn. It also examines cases in which racial displacement concerns were raised during the rezoning process, and that while the existing City Environmental Quality Review was followed under current law, it did not sufficiently account for the disparate racial and ethnic impact of the development.

These cases include the recent East Harlem, Bedford Armory and Inwood rezonings, all of which were subject to legal challenges. In these cases, judges ultimately determined that the city met its legal obligations, which demonstrates a need to change the law, Williams insisted.

“In an effort to further economic development and have commercial advancement, our City has lost sight of the importance of protecting the right to housing and preventing the displacement of many New Yorkers,” the report said.

Intro 1572 is slated to be voted on by the full City Council during its stated meeting on June 17.

To read the full report, please visit on.nyc.gov/3vw84eH.