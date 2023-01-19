New report examines Excluded Worker Fund
Rent and food.
Launched in 2021, the Excluded Workers Fund (EWF) set out to aid workers in New York State who were left out of other federal pandemic-related benefits. They were primarily undocumented immigrant workers and other low-income workers not eligible for financial relief.
A new report examines successes and shortcomings of EWF – and finds that the majority of recipients used the funding to secure immediate needs – shelter and food.
The $2.1 billion program, launched in April 2021, allowed 130,000 immigrants without work authorization, and some others who fell between the gaps of federal aid, to obtain unemployment compensation if they lost work during the pandemic recession.
It provided payments of up to $15,600 to help replace income lost due to Covid-19.
According to a new report from The Urban Institute and the Immigration Research Collaborative, the EWF helped workers make ends meet during the severe job loss and hardship during the pandemic, assisted them in catching up on housing costs, and helped propel job and business advancements for some workers.
According to the report, the majority of recipients used money from the EWF on rent and food. The majority of recipients said they used the benefits to pay overdue or back rent (66 percent), or ongoing rent (19 percent). Another 38 percent said they used most of it for food.
Nearly a third of recipients (29 percent) said they used most of the funds on paying back debt or loans.
For the study, researchers collaborated with 10 community-based organizations to survey individuals who would have been eligible for the fund.
Applicants had to show that they are currently living in New York State and that they were also living in the state on March 27, 2020 or earlier. Beneficiaries must also have been working in New York State, and have lost 50 percent or more of wages or income between February 23, 2020 and April 1, 2021. Individuals must have worked at least fifteen hours per week in the period prior to losing income or wages, and must have earned $26,208 or less in total between April 19, 2020 and April 21, 2021. Families who lost a breadwinner due to a Covid-19-related death or disability could also receive the benefit.
Some workers who received the fund indicated that they had overcome some hesitancy in applying because of misinformation, documentation requirements for the application process, and apprehension that the funds might have to be repaid. Other recipients said they faced challenges in using the funds on the cards that were sent to them.
The EWF helped provide a substantial economic boost to local economies, generating $1.6 billion in New York City and $224 million on Long Island, the report said.
“New York’s EWF showed the possibility to develop state-level programs, at scale, that fill gaps in this country’s safety net, even for people excluded from federal benefits,” researchers wrote. “The fund provided crucial support to immigrants and their families, helping some of the people who were hit hardest by the pandemic and the recession through a difficult period. People who were not eligible for other aid could access the EWF, which helped people who had lost their jobs to put food on the table, pay the rent, and pay for gas and electric bills.”
Findings from this survey are intended to help inform advocacy efforts and future legislation, researchers said, as New York advocates urge inclusion in the 2023 budget and states and localities across the nation consider the implementation of permanent unemployment benefit programs for excluded workers.
Please note: The New York State Department of Labor (DOL) has issued payments to the final group of eligible applicants and the Excluded Workers Fund is now closed. Please contact 877-393-4697 for any funding-related questions. Contact Cardholder Support at 833-458-4262 if you received a recent notification from EWF and have a new address since applying for the program.
To read the full report, go to www.urban.org.
Un nuevo informe examina el Fondo para Trabajadores Excluidos
Alquiler y comida.
Lanzado en 2021, el Fondo para Trabajadores Excluidos (EWF, por sus siglas en inglés) se propuso ayudar a los trabajadores del estado de Nueva York que quedaron fuera de otras prestaciones federales relacionadas con la pandemia. Se trató principalmente de trabajadores inmigrantes indocumentados y otros con bajos ingresos que no podían optar a ayudas económicas.
Un nuevo informe examina los éxitos y las deficiencias del EWF, y concluye que la mayoría de los beneficiarios utilizaron los fondos para cubrir necesidades inmediatas: alojamiento y comida.
El programa de $2,100 millones de dólares, puesto en marcha en abril de 2021, permitió a 130,000 inmigrantes sin autorización de trabajo, y a algunos otros que quedaron fuera de las ayudas federales, obtener una compensación por desempleo si perdían su trabajo durante la recesión pandémica.
Proporcionó pagos de hasta $15,600 dólares para ayudar a reemplazar los ingresos perdidos debido a la Covid-19.
Según un nuevo informe del Urban Institute y de Immigration Research Collaborative, el EWF ayudó a los trabajadores a subsistir durante la grave pérdida de empleo y las dificultades sufridas durante la pandemia, les ayudó a ponerse al día en los gastos de vivienda y contribuyó a impulsar los ascensos laborales y empresariales de algunos trabajadores.
Según el informe, la mayoría de los beneficiarios utilizaron el dinero del EWF en alquiler y comida. La mayoría de los beneficiarios declararon que utilizaron las prestaciones para pagar alquileres vencidos o atrasados (66%), o alquileres en curso (19%). Otro 38% dijo que utilizó la mayor parte para alimentos.
Casi un tercio de los beneficiarios (29%) afirmó haber utilizado la mayor parte de los fondos para pagar deudas o préstamos.
Para el estudio, los investigadores colaboraron con 10 organizaciones comunitarias para encuestar a personas que hubieran podido optar al fondo.
Los solicitantes tenían que demostrar que vivían en el momento en el estado de Nueva York y también en el estado el 27 de marzo de 2020 o antes. Los beneficiarios también debían estar trabajando en el estado de Nueva York y haber perdido el 50% o más de su salario o ingresos entre el 23 de febrero de 2020 y el 1 de abril de 2021. Las personas debían haber trabajado al menos quince horas semanales en el periodo anterior a la pérdida de ingresos o salarios, y debían haber ganado $26,208 dólares o menos en total entre el 19 de abril de 2020 y el 21 de abril de 2021. Las familias que perdieron a su sostén debido a un fallecimiento o incapacidad relacionados con la Covid-19 también podían recibir la prestación.
Algunos de los trabajadores que recibieron el fondo indicaron que superaron algunas dudas a la hora de solicitarlo debido a la desinformación, los requisitos de documentación para el proceso de solicitud y el temor a tener que devolver los fondos. Otros beneficiarios afirmaron que tuvieron dificultades para utilizar los fondos de las tarjetas que se les enviaron.
El EWF contribuyó a dar un impulso económico sustancial a las economías locales, generando $1,600 millones de dólares en la ciudad de Nueva York y $224 millones en Long Island, según el informe.
“El EWF de Nueva York demostró la posibilidad de desarrollar programas a nivel estatal, a escala, que cubren lagunas en la red de seguridad de este país, incluso para las personas excluidas de las prestaciones federales”, escribieron los investigadores. “El fondo proporcionó un apoyo crucial a los inmigrantes y sus familias, ayudando a pasar un periodo difícil a algunas de las personas más afectadas por la pandemia y la recesión. Las personas que no podían optar a otras ayudas podían recurrir al EWF, que ayudaba a las personas que habían perdido su empleo a poner comida en la mesa, pagar el alquiler y las facturas de gas y electricidad”.
Según los investigadores, los resultados de esta encuesta pretenden ayudar a informar los futuros esfuerzos de promoción y legislación, pues los defensores de Nueva York solicitan su inclusión en el presupuesto de 2023 y los estados y localidades de todo el país se plantean la implementación de programas permanentes de prestaciones por desempleo para los trabajadores excluidos.
Tenga en cuenta: El Departamento de Trabajo del estado de Nueva York (DOL, por sus siglas en inglés) ha emitido los pagos al último grupo de solicitantes elegibles y el Fondo para Trabajadores Excluidos ya está cerrado. Contacte con el 877-393-4697 para cualquier pregunta relacionada con el fondo. Póngase en contacto con el Servicio de Atención al Titular de la Tarjeta en el 833-458-4262 si ha recibido una notificación reciente del EWF y tiene una nueva dirección desde que solicitó el programa.
Para leer el informe completo, visite www.urban.org.