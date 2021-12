New public safety proposals for new mayor

A new report is calling for the appointment of a Deputy Mayor for Public Safety.

The civic group Citizens United issued the report, which outlines several recommendations for the incoming mayoral administration of Eric Adams that are designed to promote public safety and make the New York Police Department (NYPD) more accountable and responsive.

The Deputy Mayor for Public Safety should be an individual with a broad perspective extending beyond the NYPD, the report said, who would have authority over, and coordinate among, city agencies engaged in public safety.

“The arrival of a new mayor is an excellent opportunity to recalibrate the city’s approach to public safety and policing,” said Betsy Gotbaum, Executive Director of Citizens Union. “The mayor must exercise authority over the NYPD, just as he does over other agencies, and have those agencies work harmoniously with one another.”

“Mayor-elect Adams has the knowledge, experience and perspective to reshape public safety and increase the public’s faith in law enforcement,” she added. “We look forward to working with the new administration to ensure New York City has an effective police force that is accountable and responsive to the needs of our neighborhoods.”

Issued on December 23, the new report expands upon Citizens Union’s comprehensive Agenda for Police Reform, released in March.

Other recommendations outlined in the report include:

Continue the efforts to transition certain appropriate functions from the NYPD to other agencies.

Merge agencies that conduct police oversight and enhance the authority of the merged agency to seek sanctions for and initiate investigations of police misconduct.

Establish broad-based local advisory councils, with NYPD and other city agency participation, in each precinct or community board, in order to identify community concerns and problem-solve with government officials.

Provide trainees more community interaction prior to completing training, including through neighborhood internships.

Increase training in, and use of, conflict resolution.

Change incentives that drive evaluation and promotion of police personnel, away from arrests and clearance rates and more toward conflict resolution and community relationship-building.

Incoming NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell (center).

“Public safety is dependent on New Yorkers having faith in law enforcement. That faith in law enforcement is dependent on the NYPD being accountable and responsive to the needs of our communities. You cannot have one without the other,” said Gotbaum. “Adopting the recommendations in this report will go a long way towards creating an environment where New Yorkers feel truly safe.”

To read the full report, please visit bit.ly/3452uYH.