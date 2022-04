New protections for food delivery workers

By Gregg McQueen

New protections for city food delivery workers have been enacted.

New York City has enacted a series of new protections for workers who deliver restaurant orders for third-party food delivery apps.

Effective April 22, delivery workers will receive pay on a weekly basis, can choose how far they’ll travel and what routes they’ll take, receive more information about deliveries before accepting them, and be provided with a free insulated delivery bag.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams and Department of Consumer and Worker Protection (DCWP) Commissioner Vilda Vera Mayuga announced the new laws, the latest milestone in a legislative effort to improve labor conditions for delivery workers.

“As a blue-collar mayor, I am committed to ensuring every worker in this city has fair, equitable, and safe working conditions,” said Adams in a statement. “Delivery workers brave difficult conditions year-round, often for meager pay, simply to do their jobs. These hard-won protections are critically important to advancing worker justice and giving the more than 65,000 delivery workers across this city the dignity they deserve.”

It is estimated that there are more than 65,000 app-based food delivery workers.

Many food delivery workers — also known in some neighborhoods as “deliveristas” — lost their jobs when restaurants that employed them were forced to shutter at the start of the Covid-19 pandemic.

To continue earning pay, they turned to app-based delivery services such as GrubHub, UberEats, Seamless, and DoorDash. The city estimates that there are currently more than 65,000 app-based food delivery workers in the five boroughs.

At a media roundtable at City Hall on April 25, Mayuga said that delivery workers risked their own health to serve as essential workers during the pandemic.

“During the pandemic, while so many of us were in the comfort of our homes, we constantly relied on these delivery workers,” Mayuga said. “They were the ones that were really out there and they never took a break.”

“They were never shielded a hundred percent from the impacts of the pandemic, so we’re really happy that we finally have some protections in place,” she stated.

The media roundtable, hosted at City Hall for reporters at ethnic and community media outlets, was part of an outreach effort by DCWP to educate food delivery workers on the new laws.

The regulations apply to all delivery workers, regardless of immigration status, Mayuga said.

Recently, DCWP has also been working with community-based organizations to conduct presentations to workers in various languages.

Multilingual resources for workers and information on the new regulations can be found at nyc.gov/DeliveryApps.

Workers can call 311 or visit DCWP’s website to ask questions about the new regulations, Mayuga said.

Requiring third-party apps to pay workers at least once a week will improve the financial stability of deliverers, Mayuga said.

“We finally have some protections in place,” said Commissioner Vilda Vera Mayuga.

“That’s huge. You want to be able to do some planning, for putting food on the table, paying your rent,” she said.

Previously, workers were often paid in an unpredictable manner by third-party apps, she added.

Under the new laws, apps need to provide upfront disclosure to food delivery workers about routes, pay, and gratuities, and also offer payment options to food delivery workers that do not involve fees.

App companies are also required to provide an insulated delivery bag after a worker completes six deliveries for them.

Fines to app companies for non-compliance with the new regulation begin at $200 per infraction. There is also a $2,500 fine for perceived retaliation against a delivery worker that involves loss of future work opportunities, Mayuga said.

In January, the city enacted a law that required third-party food delivery apps to be licensed to operate in New York City, as well as divulge to workers how much the customer tips for each delivery, their total pay and tips for the previous day.

The law also requires restaurants to provide bathroom access to delivery workers.

Last year, more than 2,000 delivery workers, led by advocacy group Los Deliveristas Unidos, gathered in Times Square to rally for improved wages and worker protections.

“Today, Deliveristas continue their history journey — as they have achieved more labor protections — from bathroom access, tip transparency, limit of the distance they travel, insulated bags, that will have a direct impact on workers’ lives, their families and the NYC community,” said Hildalyn Colon Hernández, Director of Policy and Strategic Partnerships for Los Deliveristas Unidos. “Even with these historic achievements, the Deliveristas Journey to Justice is far from over as they continue to organize and empower other deliveristas. These workers will be enjoying a minimum wage, more protections and unionization in 2023.”

Outreach efforts are taking place across the city.

Beginning on January 1, 2023, apps will also be required to pay workers a new minimum pay rate that the city will set. The rate will not include tips.

Currently, DCWP is conducting a study on working conditions in order to determine the new minimum rate.

“Right now, we’re in the process of researching that and getting feedback from the apps and also the workers, to understand the realities and things that we should keep in mind,” Mayuga said.

A public hearing is being planned for June to hear testimonies directly from delivery workers and other stakeholders, Mayuga said, and DCWP will also accept comments via its website.

The public hearing date has yet to be determined.

In addition to new industry regulations, Mayuga said DCWP is connecting food deliverers with services such as financial, tax preparation, and housing assistance.

During the pandemic, the agency engaged “deliveristas” with free, one-on-one financial counseling at DCWP’s Financial Empowerment Centers.

Mayuga urged immigrant workers to reach out for any issues affecting them. She said, “Whatever it is, we can, we can sit them down with someone who will help them find a solution.”

For more information, visit nyc.gov/DeliveryApps.