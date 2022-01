New program ramps up digital skills training

A new initiative aims to amplify the digital skills across CUNY college campuses.

According to a survey by the National Skills Coalition, 57 percent of Latinos have little to no digital skills training. Yet, more than 80 percent of U.S. jobs require digital skills.

A new collaboration between the City University of New York (CUNY) and Google aims to address that gap and to prepare Latino students for digital careers.

The Grow with Google HSI Career Readiness Program will train 200,000 Latino students in digital skills by 2025.

On January 24, Bronx Community College, Guttman Community College, Hostos Community College, and Borough of Manhattan Community College announced their participation in the program, which is designed to help students at Hispanic Serving Institutions (HSIs) prepare for the workforce through digital skills training and career workshops.

The initiative was made possible by Google’s $2 million investment in the Hispanic Association of Community Colleges and Universities (HACU).

“Institutions like CUNY Bronx and Hostos Community Colleges have a long-standing history of helping members of our community, particularly students of color, build the foundations for a successful future,” said Rep. Ritchie Torres. “Through this partnership, students will have even more access to critical digital and job-readiness training that will help ensure they have access to good-paying jobs. I’m thrilled to see the Google Career Readiness program implemented in our community and look forward to its positive impact on our students and their futures.”

In addition, Google.org will provide $5 million dollars in grants to three Latino-serving workforce organizations — UnidosUS, the League of United Latin American Citizens and the Hispanic Federation — to help workers prepare for in-demand jobs while providing wraparound support.

The National Skills Coalition also noted that Latinos are overrepresented in jobs that are at the highest risk of elimination due to automation, furthering the need to upskill for an increasingly digital economy.

Google’s latest commitments aim to increase economic mobility in the Latino community, said Ana Corrales, Chief Operating Officer for Google’s Devices and Services.

“Google is proud to work with leading Latino-serving organizations to advance access to digital skills and workforce training in the Latino community,” said Corrales. “Together with organizations like the Hispanic Association of Community Colleges and Universities, we aim to help bridge wealth and opportunity gaps in the Latino community, so that everyone has an opportunity to succeed in today’s digital economy.”

In partnership with HACU, the Grow with Google HSI Career Readiness Program will provide Hispanic Serving Institutions with funding and a semester-long in-person and online digital skills program.

“Ensuring Hispanic-Serving Institutions have the resources available to help students excel in the workforce is crucial in today’s competitive job market,” said HACU President and Chief Executive Officer Antonio R. Flores. “We are excited to partner with Google on this innovative initiative and collaborate with HSIs to offer career services for students to graduate with the digital skills and training that can expand their employment prospects.”

For more information, please visit grow.google.com.