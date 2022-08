New program preps workers for construction careers

By Gregg McQueen

The program aims to place nearly 2,300 people in construction jobs over the next three years.

Those interested in a career in the construction industry now have a new path forward.

The city has launched a workforce development initiative, the Pathways to Industrial and Construction Careers (PINCC), aimed at New Yorkers who reside in public housing or receive cash assistance and will provide wraparound support in addition to training and job placement.

It will place nearly 2,300 people in construction jobs over the next three years, said Mayor Eric Adams, who announced the program during a press conference at Bronx Community College on August 15.

“There are many paths to a good job and a good life here in New York City,” said Mayor Eric Adams.

“This is a dynamic new approach to workforce and talent development and a major shift from the previous way we have served jobless job seekers and employers,” said Adams.

“Rather than just placing people in any job, New York City PINCC will be working to identify, train, and match New Yorkers with a job that will give them an on-ramp to a strong foundation to raise their children and families,” he said.

The program will be funded by an $18.6 million grant.

The program will be funded by an $18.6 million grant from the U.S. Economic Development Administration, which selected PINCC as the winning proposal in a “Good Jobs Challenge” connected to the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021.

“We’re going to bring more jobs here, and I’m talking about good jobs — jobs you can build your life around, and you can build our city and our economy around,” Adams remarked.

Participants will be targeted for specific interest in construction and industrial careers, matched with training appropriate for their skill, then placed in a job and provided with ongoing support through an extensive set of employer relationships.

They will be prepared for high-wage and unionized jobs with benefits, city officials said, in roles such as diesel mechanic, general utility worker, tradesperson, or construction project manager.

“These are really the type of foundational skills that are needed,” said Deputy Mayor Maria Torres-Springer.

“[These] jobs run the gamut from diesel mechanics to building operators, to tradespeople and those are the types of jobs that are relevant to these industries,” said Deputy Mayor for Economic and Workforce Development Maria Torres-Springer. “But… when we were looking at one of the classrooms, they’re also translatable to other industries and other employers. So, these are really the type of foundational skills that are needed.”

The program is targeted to those receiving assistance from the city’s Human Resources Administration or living in NYCHA facilities.

Mayor’s Office of Talent and Workforce Development Executive Director Abby Jo Sigal said the program is particularly targeted to those receiving assistance from the city’s Human Resources Administration (HRA) or living in New York City Housing Authority (NYCHA) facilities. The HRA will be responsible for recruiting participants.

Sigal explained that HRA and NYCHA will work with “on-the-ground providers who provide the pre-apprenticeship and apprenticeship training.”

“We’re really leveraging the vast network of nonprofits and city agencies that are already doing this work and pulling it together and making sure that all of the participants not only have the opportunity for training, but also have the wraparound supports that are so important for success in training and in the job market,” Sigal said.

Office of Talent and Workforce Development Executive Director Abby Jo Sigal.

Adams also announced he had signed an executive order to more more effectively align the nearly two dozen city agencies and offices that administer workforce training and job placement programs, with special integration between the Department of Education (DOE) and City University of New York (CUNY).

The order will also create a “Future of Workers Task Force,” staffed by the Mayor’s Office of Talent and Workforce Development in partnership with CUNY and the DOE, to bolster the city’s strategy for career building.

“There are many paths to a good job and a good life here in New York City. And far too often, there have been real barriers and impediments to the good jobs,” Adams said. “This administration is going to make sure that every New Yorker has that opportunity, because a job is not just a paycheck. It’s the foundation for a good life and participating in a thriving city.”