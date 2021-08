And that was just the beginning.

New York City’s initial response to Covid-19 was hampered by a lack of planning, coordination, and preparedness across city government, according to a new investigation conducted by City Comptroller Scott Stringer.

On August 18, Stringer released the interim report of an ongoing investigation into the city’s planning and response to the pandemic.

According to the report, the lack of an operational plan for responding to a pandemic led to delayed planning for a moderate to severe outbreak, weak resource management and inadequate data collection, expired stockpiles of personal protective equipment (PPE), and insufficiently clear roles and responsibilities of New York City Emergency Management (NYCEM).

All factors combined left the city unprepared to protect its residents against Covid-19.

The PPE was one example outlined in the report: “Put plainly, the city allowed its entire stockpile of Surgical N95s set aside for public health emergencies to expire, with at least NYCEM, the City’s lead agency for the coordination of resources for a public health incident, unaware of that fact until mid-February 2020.”

Moreover, the investigation found that the city, prior to Covid-19, never completed a citywide operational plan for responding to a pandemic.

It also identified gaps in the city’s emergency resource management, finding a lack of critical information about key resources, including the number of available hospital beds and the amount of usable PPE in city stockpiles.

In addition, the probe discovered that NYCEM encountered difficulties performing aspects of its City Charter-mandated planning and coordination duties during the run-up and initial response to Covid-19, raising questions about its capabilities, capacity, and resources.

“The Covid-19 pandemic threw our city into crisis, upending lives and livelihoods and exacerbating longstanding inequities in our most vulnerable communities. We lost 35,000 of our neighbors and loved ones, 900,000 jobs, and thousands of businesses,” said Stringer. “We will never forget who and what we lost, and we cannot erase the mistakes of the past. But we can make sure we are better prepared for future emergencies and the next pandemic. Our investigation shows weaknesses in planning and preparation and failures to promptly make decisions when time was of the essence and every minute counted. As the pandemic continues to rage across the country and around the world, we must take stock of what we’ve learned. That means making sure we have a complete citywide operational plan in place for the next emergency, ensuring we have sufficient supplies and equipment, and guaranteeing our city agencies are coordinated and unified.”

The Appellate Division’s recent decision affirming the investigation is “within the broad fiscal watchdog investigatory powers of the Comptroller” will enable the Comptroller’s office to continue its independent review of the city’s pandemic planning and to make additional recommendations, Stringer said.

According to the report, city records show that officials searched for a plan for a citywide pandemic response when Covid-19 emerged in January 2020 but found outdated and unfinished guidance of limited value. The pandemic plan in effect for the city at the beginning of Covid-19 was a 2013 Draft Pandemic Influenza Operational Plan prepared by the Health Department.

In January 2020, when the threat of Covid-19 became known to the city, the 2013 plan was still incomplete, had not been updated for seven years, and was not of use to city officials responding to the coronavirus threat.

Stringer recommended that the city complete its citywide operational plan for future pandemics; develop and update citywide operational plans for other emergencies; identify and maintain stockpiles of critical supplies; improve collection and dissemination of information related to critical resources; and review NYCEM’s capability to coordinate and support emergency responses.

“The next emergency isn’t a matter of ‘if,’ but ‘when,’ Stringer said. “We must be confident that when the next crisis strikes, we will know exactly what to do and have the tools in our arsenal to beat back whatever comes our way.”

To read the full report, please visit on.nyc.gov/3stf24c.