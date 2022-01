New order to “slash red tape”

Mayor Adams seeks to reform small business violations

By Gregg McQueen

Mayor Eric Adams signs his first executive orders.

In one of his first official acts as the city’s chief executive, Mayor Eric Adams is seeking to cut down on the penalties and fines incurred by small businesses.

At a press conference held on January 4, Adams announced the “Small Business Forward” executive order, which requires city enforcement agencies to review current business regulations with the goal of reducing fine schedules and allowing for cure periods or warnings for first-time violations.

Adams said he created the executive order to “slash red tape” and “reduce needless fines and penalties” that were hindering small businesses.

“You just opened a new business, you make a mistake, you should not be hit with a fine that’s going to prevent you from keeping your doors open,” said Adams. “We’re going to put in a warning system that will allow those businesses that have a period of time for those non-emergency health violations a period of time to fix the problem. That’s the goal.”

“The goal is not to harm you, but to help you,” he said.

According to the executive order, the Department of Buildings, Department of Environmental Protection, Department of Sanitation, Fire Department, Department of Consumer and Worker Protection and the Department of Health and Mental Hygiene must identify the 25 violations that are responsible for the greatest number of summonses and fines issued to small businesses.

Within three months, those agencies must then submit:

Recommendations for which violations should be reformed via fine elimination, fine schedules scaled back, allowance of a first-time warning, and/or allowance for a cure period for first-time violations.

If no reform action is recommended for a violation, provide an explanation as to why it should remain unchanged.

Identify the necessary actions for reform, such as rule-making, city legislation, etc.

“This is…so that we work harder for small businesses,” said Deputy Mayor for Economic and Workforce Development Maria Torres-Springer.

“The agencies will submit recommendations about whether the violations are necessary. We have so many violations on the books that are no longer necessary,” Adams said.

All enforcement agencies must also immediately review and update their violation tracking systems, inspection procedures and training, as well as the language on their summons tickets, the executive order said.

In addition, the order calls for the establishment of an Inter-Agency Working Group — which includes each enforcement agency and is chaired by the Deputy Mayor for Economic and Workforce Development and the Small Business Services (SBS) Commissioner — to review agency submissions and oversee the ensuing regulatory reform process.

“This is not just about changing rules and regulations. This is changing, fundamentally, the city’s relationship with small businesses, changing the culture of agencies so that we work harder for small businesses,” said Deputy Mayor for Economic and Workforce Development Maria Torres-Springer. “This is about making sure that we give small businesses the room and the freedom to propel our economic recovery.”

Adams stands with business leaders at the announcement.

“Ultimately, this [order] will save small businesses millions of dollars and countless hours of dealing with red tape and bureaucracy,” said SBS Commissioner Kevin D. Kim. “By setting a goal of reforming fine schedules and working with businesses who are issued first-time violations, we are implementing smart policy that will help small businesses get back on their feet.”

For more, please visit nyc.gov/sbs or call 311.