New NYP hub on Broadway

Early childhood center, employee housing in 13-story building

It’s a new production for NewYork-Presbyterian (NYP).

NYP is moving forward with a development project in Washington Heights that will feature an early childhood center, retail space and employee housing.

A block-long project to be constructed on Broadway between 169th Street and 170th Street, the building is anticipated to be 13 stories tall, according to NYP. It will include approximately 150 employee residences – all of them one-bedroom and studio apartments ‒ and approximately 98 guest rooms for patients and their families.

Currently in the design phase, the development has been planned by NYP for several years.

The 200,000 square-foot project will feature ground-floor retail space, an Early Childhood Hub on the second floor and dedicated community space.

“We are excited to be moving forward with a long-planned development project in Northern Manhattan that will meet critically important hospital and community needs,” NYP said in a statement. “Located on Broadway between 169th and 170th streets, the site will become home to an Early Childhood Hub – which will support the health and wellbeing of our youngest community members and their caregivers – as well as a mix of employee housing and short stay accommodations for patients’ families, and commercial retail in the ground floor space. We look forward to working with the community over the coming months as we finalize plans for a project that benefits all.”

Dr. Mara Minguez, NYP’s Assistant Chief Medical Officer for Community Affairs and Assistant Clinical Professor of Pediatrics and Public Health at Columbia University Medical Center, said the Early Childhood Hub will be the first of its kind in the area.

“We want to have a place that fosters early childhood play and learning, and also where caregivers can connect with each other and have access to resources,” Minguez said in an interview. “It’s not something that currently exists in the area, so we’re really proud of it.”

Minguez said the Early Childhood Hub will feature an indoor play area, a library offering resources to caregivers, and specialized programming for family support services.

“We’re also looking to promote literacy, school readiness, and hope to have a kitchen on-site where children can learn to make food and caregivers can learn about nutrition,” she said.

Programming will be developed with ongoing input from local community-based organizations, who will also share the space for their own services.

“We’re going to create the space along with community stakeholders and design something that works for them,” Minguez said.

According to NYP, local elected officials and Community Board 12 have been advised of the project.

The block under development has had several retail tenants vacate in recent years, including longtime eatery Reme Restaurant, which shuttered in 2017. All retail tenants have had month-to-month leases in anticipation of the project.

Current tenants include Gristede’s Supermarket, Uptown Pharmacy, a nail salon, a shoe repair store, and a dry cleaner.

All have been given 60 days’ notice of their lease ending, said an NYP representative. Construction is expected to commence in Fall 2019 and be completed by 2022. ‎

Minguez said that NYP will continue to work with community stakeholders to develop the programming and retail possibilities.

“We need to make sure that we offer the best services we can for the community,” she said. “The only we to do that is to engage everyone in the conversation.”