New M/WBE goal: $20 billion by 2025

Mind the M/WBEs.

Two years ahead of schedule on his goal of awarding $16 billion in contracts to minority- and women-owned business enterprises (M/WBEs) by 2025, Mayor Bill de Blasio says his administration is upping the ante.

On May 31, de Blasio announced he has increased his goal, vowing the city will now award $20 billion to M/WBEs by the end of Fiscal Year 2025.

The city has bestowed approximately $7.8 billion in contracts to M/WBEs since the OneNYC goal was first established in 2015, surpassing initial projections by $1.8 billion.

De Blasio also announced an increase in the maximum loan amount on the city’s Contract Financing Loan Fund from $500,000 to $1 million per business.

“I have said this before, and I’ll say it again: this city works best when all New Yorkers – regardless of race, gender or ethnicity – have the resources they need to contribute in our economy,” de Blasio said in a statement. “We are reaching historic highs when it comes to awarding contracts to M/WBEs, and with our new OneNYC goal, we are reminding all available M/WBEs interested in doing business with the city that we are in fact open for business.”

The increased loan limit is designed to help M/WBEs to perform on more city contracts, improving their ability to hire more workers and purchase materials as they ramp up to work on projects, city officials said.

Since the launch of the Contract Financing Loan Fund in March of 2017, the city has loaned more than $6 million to over 30 businesses, allowing these businesses to perform on over $37 million worth of work.

Approximately 90 percent of these businesses are city-certified M/WBEs. De Blasio has set a goal of certifying 9,000 M/WBEs by end of FY 2019.

“When we invest in minority and women entrepreneurs across New York City, we reinvest directly in our communities,” said J. Phillip Thompson, Deputy Mayor for Strategic Policy Initiatives. “Bringing people of color and women into city contracting improves our work and empowers our communities.”

De Blasio’s announcement comes on the heels of a 2018 Disparity Study, which found a higher percentage of M/WBEs among businesses available to work with the city, compared to a previous study in 2012.

The 2018 study found an M/WBE availability rate of approximately 50 percent in the city’s market area, compared to 37 percent in 2012.

“Our new goal for leveraging the city’s purchasing power will help even more M/WBEs succeed, which will go a long way toward promoting equity of opportunity here in New York City,” said Gregg Bishop, Commissioner of the Department of Small Business Services (SBS).

However, not everyone greeted the city’s new M/WBE goals with praise.

In a statement, Bertha Lewis, President and Founder of The Black Institute, criticized de Blasio’s announcement, and pointed to data indicating that the portion of city contracts awarded to M/WBE’s is still small.

“Mr. Mayor, you cannot congratulate yourself on a projection when M/WBEs need an investment of real dollars and cents. What you have given them is a paper promise of $20 billion,” Lewis said. “Based on data from the New York City Comptroller, only 6.7 percent of prime spending in the FY 2018 contract budget went towards M/WBEs and just 0.3 percent went to Black Americans in a city that is 65 percent minority.”‎

“Rather than give unsubstantiated projections, Mayor de Blasio should prioritize amending Local Law 1 to ensure that M/WBEs are supported and focus on using pension funds as an investment source to level the playing field for M/WBEs,” Lewis added.

‎For more information, please visit www.nyc.gov/sbs or call 212.513.6300.