New legislation would bring Right to Counsel statewide

State lawmakers have introduced new legislation that would bring Right to Counsel (RTC) to all tenants throughout New York State.

The bill would guarantee every tenant across the state the right to an attorney when facing eviction in housing court. Currently, tenants in New York City are provided with free legal representation in eviction cases.

The statewide legislation was introduced on June 3 at joint press conferences in the Bronx and Syracuse, where State Assemblymember Latoya Joyner and State Senator Rachel May, the bill’s sponsors, were joined by tenant advocacy groups.

“Under current state law, tenants can be subject to eviction proceedings that could cost them their housing, their job, their access to a quality education and their mental and physical well-being – and they have no assurance that legal counsel will be available or provided,” said Joyner.

“And while tenants are often left without an attorney, the landlord has the financial wherewithal and connections to bring in lawyers who specialize in housing issues and evictions,” she said. “Today’s press conference is part of a larger statewide public launch of this important legislation.”

In New York City, Right to Counsel legislation was first introduced in 2017. On April 29, the City Council passed a bill to expand the program to all zip codes in the five boroughs.

Since 2017, 86 percent of New York City tenants who used a Right to Counsel lawyer were able to stay in their homes. In addition, eviction cases have dropped more than 30 percent since tenants gained the right to a free attorney.

While New York City became the first city in the nation to enact Right to Counsel, several other cities and three states have since passed similar legislation.

“It’s not right that tenants face eviction alone. I know first-hand the fear and anxiety evictions cause. Our fight for Right to Counsel in NYC has stopped thousands of evictions, helped tenants organize and stopped landlords from suing tenants,” said Randy Dillard, CASA Leader and RTCNYC Coalition Steering Committee Member. “I’m proud to have fought for it and won it. But we can’t stop there. It’s not right that this right only exists in NYC and not for tenants across the state. It’s not right that it doesn’t exist for all tenants. New York tenants need this.”

If enacted, the new state legislation would guarantee all tenants the right to an attorney in housing court, regardless of income.

It would cover any legal proceeding that could result in a tenant losing their home and require that tenants be represented throughout their entire case, not just when they show up in court.

The bill requires the state to contract with non-profit legal services organizations to provide Right to Counsel and with non-profit community-based organizations to provide tenants’ rights education and tenant organizing.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, an estimated 1.2 million households in New York State are behind on rent, according to the Right to Counsel NYC Coalition.

“As the eviction crisis continues to ravage communities across New York State, tenants need Right to Counsel now, more than ever. More than a million tenants are at risk of eviction and landlords have already sued more than 228,000 tenants (and counting) statewide. But evictions don’t have to happen and New York State can, and must, do more to protect tenants,” said Malika Conner, Director of Organizing with the Right to Counsel NYC Coalition. “We know Right to Counsel is incredibly effective at stopping evictions. [It] protects tenants’ rights, and emboldens tenants to fight to keep their homes. Our new legislation will significantly strengthen protections for tenants in NYC and expand the right to every tenant across the state.”