New leadership at Street Vendor Project

Sean Basinski, founder of the Street Vendor Project (SVP), a membership group that advocates for and assists New York City food vendors, will be stepping down from his role as co-director of the organization.

Taking over the reins of SVP will be Mohamed Attia, who has served on SVP’s leadership board since 2012 and joined Basinski as co-director in spring 2018.

Previously, Attia worked as a street vendor for nearly ten years.

“I am incredibly proud of all that we have accomplished,” Basinski wrote in an email on December 21.

A former street vendor, Basinski founded SVP in 2001 with a $15,000 grant from Yale Law School. He is a graduate from the University of Pennsylvania and Georgetown Law Center. Prior to law school, he built a pushcart and sold burritos on the streets of Manhattan.

“Nowadays, vendors are trendy – but more importantly, they are respected,” added Basinski. “We still have a long, long way to go. Change is very slow, and half the battle is showing up every day and grinding away, year after year.”

Basinski founded SVP due to a belief that vendors were being treated unfairly. He started doing outreach to vendors in Lower Manhattan who had lost business due to the September 11 terrorist attacks, but were being excluded from the aid programs the city had in place.

Part of the Urban Justice Center, SVP now has a staff of six and an annual budget of about $500,000.

With a membership of more than 2,300, SVP helps advise vendors of their legal rights and responsibilities, plan collective actions, and link them with business training and loans. The group also publishes reports and sponsors the annual Vendy Awards, which select the best street food vendors in the city.

Basinski asked New Yorkers to donate to a fundraising campaign to help keep SVP’s services going.

He said he’ll be winding down his work at SVP over the next few months, and is leaving to “discover new challenges.”

Basinski said the advocacy work of SVP would remain a priority.

“I will always be a steadfast supporter of SVP,” he wrote.

For more on the SVP fundraiser, please visit bit.ly/2LAayTZ.